Universal Guests Get Unwanted Experience With ‘Jurassic World’ Dinosaur

Universal Studios Hollywood is full of fun for the entire family. The two-story theme Park offers its Guests highly themed areas and restaurants, immersive attractions, entertainment experiences, and, soon, the highly anticipated Super Nintendo World area.

Related: Universal Studios Hollywood Reveals Opening Timeline For Super Nintendo World

From the World-Famous Studio Tour to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Guests can choose their own adventure while visiting the Park, whether they decide to visit Springfield, try to escape from an ancient curse at Revenge of the Mummy – The Ride or fight alongside the Autobots on TRANSFORMERS: The Ride-3D.

At Universal Studios Hollywood, Jurassic World is one of the most popular franchises, drawing crowds of fans to interact with Blue the velociraptor and other dinosaurs from the franchise, enjoy meals and drinks for Guests with the appetite of a T-Rex, and of course, traveling to Isla Nublar though Jurassic World – The Ride.

While many would look forward to interacting with a dinosaur from the franchise, others prefer to stay away from the prehistoric creatures, though that wasn’t much choice for these Guests.

Jose, Baileigh, and Amber (@eat.sleep.parkhop) recently posted a video on TikTok where they share their terrifying experience as they got stuck right before the drop of Jurassic World – The Ride, getting a close and personal view of the franchise’s Indominus Rex. We’re not sure what is more terrifying, to be left hanging inches away from the 84 feet drop this ride has or seeing and hearing the enormous animatronic until the ride resumes.

You can watch the video down below:

This was definitely an EXPERIENCE on its own #jurassicworldride #universalstudioshollywood #universalstudiostour #universalstudios #disneytiktok #disneyfyp

Some viewers commented they don’t want to ride this attraction, much less get stuck on it, and that even though the animatronic is not a real dinosaur, it would still have them terrified. Many asked how long Jose, Baileigh, and Amber had been stuck in this nerve-wracking situation, but as of the publication of this article, no further information had been released either on their wait time or a possible ride evacuation.

The official Universal Studios Hollywood website describes the attraction as follows:

Prepare yourself for the evolution of Jurassic World – The Ride. Enter an immersive land and come face-to-face with the new Indominus rex as she stalks you through the jungle. Get caught in the fray as she’s confronted by her archrival, the Tyrannosaurus rex, in an epic battle for the ages.

At Universal Studios Hollywood, Guests can enjoy WaterWorld, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Super Silly Fun Land, Silly Swirly Fun Ride, Kung Fu Panda Adventure, Universal’s Animal Actors, Special Effects Show, Harry Potter, and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, The Simpsons Ride, Studio Tour, Jurassic World — The Ride, Revenge of the Mummy — The Ride, Transformers: The Ride-3D, and more!

Have you ever been stuck on a theme Park attraction or been evacuated from one? Let us know in the comments below!

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies!