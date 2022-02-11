Universal Park Remains a Ghost Town as Crowds Disappear

If you are a fan of Universal theme parks, you need to go to Universal Hollywood. Now.

We at Inside the Magic are big Universal fans. From the amazing coasters and attractions to the shows, stunning New York architecture, Halloween Horror Nights fun, and more, Universal is a top pick for many theme park fans. Although we love Universal Orlando Resort, being able to experience Universal Hollywood is a totally different experience.

First off, the theme park is a two-story adventure that lies on a cliff. Not too many Parks you can compare that to. Although there are a lot of similar aspects between the American Universal Parks in terms of attractions like Revenge of the Mummy, The Simpsons Land, and Transformers, there are a lot of differences. WaterWorld is a fantastic stunt show experience that has stood the test of time, Jurassic World The Ride is the upgrade Jurassic Park River Adventure Needs, Secret Life of Pets is fantastic and brightens up the New York section of the Park, there are a ton of Universal Monsters present (which we hope to soon see at Epic Universe), and the character interactions are the best I have ever experienced at a theme park.

Add the tram tour on that, and you have a real Hollywood set experience that seems priceless, included in your visit. Also, Super Nintendo World is rumored to open by end of year, which is exciting. Of course, that is speculative, as Universal has not yet made an announcement.

Aside from all of that, the best part was that Universal Hollywood is the opposite to Disneyland when it comes to crowds. We attended the Park for two days and were able to walk on every attraction, which was a breath of fresh air. Universal Hollywood is a much more local Park, much like Disneyland, but unlike Disney World and Universal Orlando, they are much farther apart from one another which may not cause too many Guests to cross-pollinate, but we are telling you that you should!

There are many shuttle services that will take you from Disneyland to Universal and back, as well as ride-share options so that your California vacation can only continue to be enhanced. Even on a busy day, the Park is walkable without dreaded crowds, making the experience a lot more relaxed and enjoyable.

At the time of this article’s publishing, masks are required both indoors and outdoors at Universal Hollywood. They may be removed when actively eating or drinking.

More on Universal Orlando Resort

At the moment, Revenge of the Mummy is also under a massive refurbishment at Universal Studios Florida. That being said, Guests can still enjoy attractions such as Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, and more. Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts! Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a potential 2025 opening date.

Have you ever visited Universal Hollywood? Do you plan to visit one day?

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies!

At Universal Studios Hollywood Guests can enjoy WaterWorld, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Super Silly Fun Land, Silly Swirly Fun Ride, Kung Fu Panda Adventure, Universal’s Animal Actors, Special Effects Show, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, The Simpsons Ride, Studio Tour, Jurassic World — The Ride, Revenge of the Mummy — The Ride, Transformers: The Ride-3D, and more!