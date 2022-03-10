Universal Studios Hollywood Reveals Opening Timeline For Super Nintendo World

It was just revealed that Super Nintendo World will be opening next year at Universal Studios Hollywood!

Guests at Universal Studios Hollywood are looking forward to the day where they can step into their very own larger-than-life adventure with Mario, Peach, Luigi, Donkey Kong, Bowser, and many other popular Nintendo characters. No date has been confirmed until today when Universal Studios revealed that the new land would be opening in 2023.

See the tweet below from the official Universal Studios Hollywood Twitter account (@UniStudios):

#SuperNintendoWorld is opening in 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood! Level up with exclusive merch at the Feature Presentation store, opening soon.

Here’s what Universal has previously announced about the Super Nintendo Worlds being built all across the globe.

Imagine the fun of stepping into a larger-than-life Nintendo adventure. Gigantic Piranha Plants spring to life. Question blocks, power-ups, and more surround you. And Mario and all his friends are there to pull you into a brand-new world. You will enter an entire realm filled with iconic Nintendo excitement, gameplay, heroes, and villains. And it is coming to three Universal theme parks around the globe. The creative visionaries behind Nintendo’s legendary worlds and characters are working together with the creative teams behind Universal’s blockbuster theme Park attractions. Their goal: to bring the characters, action and adventure of Nintendo video games to life within Universal theme parks. And to do so in new and innovative ways that capture what makes them so special. All of the adventure, fun and whimsy you experience through a screen will now be all around you – in breathtakingly authentic ways.

Guests are also eagerly anticipating Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe Park expansion that is set to open within the next two years. Over on the east coast, it has already been confirmed that Super Nintendo World at Universal Orlando Resort will be built in the new Epic Universe Park. The Park is currently under construction with an eye on opening in 2025.

Universal Orlando Resort has yet to confirm many details surrounding the Epic Universe other than that there will be a Super Nintendo World. While no official rides have been confirmed, the expectation is that we’ll see a Mario Kart-themed ride and something related to Donkey Kong in this world.

In addition, there are widely-speculated rumors that Universal will include both a Classic Monsters Land and another Wizarding World of Harry Potter section in this Park.

