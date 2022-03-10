Universal Experiencing Major Issues After Closing Beloved Attraction

Universal Orlando Resort sent one of its most beloved attractions far, far away earlier this year, but that doesn’t mean everything is going completely as planned.

Shrek 4-D, which ran for nearly two decades at Universal Studios Florida, officially closed this past January. The attraction took Guests on a 3D journey with Shrek and Donkey as they raced to save Princess Fiona from the clutches of Ghost Lord Farquaad. With effects like moving seats, wind machines, and much more, Universal Orlando Guests were completely immersed in the action.

Now, with Shrek 4-D gone, Universal Orlando Resort has reportedly begun construction on a new attraction to take its place.

While nothing has been confirmed, the rumor is that this new attraction will be Minions-themed. The experience will feature a moving walkway and is expected to be based on VillainCon, the convention that the Minions visit looking for their next supervillain master in their 2015 film.

While work is underway, it seems Universal Orlando may be running into a few more issues than the original plan.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct recently shared photos of rain damage on the exterior of the building that is currently under construction.

Rainwater causing surface separation in the former Shrek 4D exterior.

While this may not seem like a big issue on the surface, it certainly presents another problem for Universal Orlando to work through, which means whatever the expected date for the attraction’s opening could be– it hasn’t been announced– may be pushed back several weeks as the outdoor façade has to now be updated. However, with no timeline announced, this is just speculative.

In addition to the work being done on the former Shrek 4-D building, Universal Studios Florida also closed Revenge of the Mummy for a lengthy refurbishment. The popular dark-coaster isn’t set to reopen until late summer 2022.

