Universal Guest Unable To See His “Family” After Ride Malfunction

Universal Studios Hollywood is full of fun for the entire family. Offering highly themed areas and restaurants, immersive attractions, entertainment experiences, and, soon, the highly anticipated Super Nintendo World area.

It is no secret that one of the things that make the original Universal Studios Park so unique is its World-Famous Studio Tour. The official site describes it as follows:

Go behind the scenes of a real working movie studio! Approximate Run Time: 60 minutes Visit 13 city blocks on four acres of historic studio lot in the largest set construction project in studio history, built with creative consultation from Steven Spielberg himself. You’ll laugh along with comedian Jimmy Fallon, the video host of the Studio Tour. The star of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” introduces entertaining clips seen on HD monitors in the trams to augment the live Studio Tour guide narration. Plus, Telemundo’s Carmen Villalobos takes on a new leading role as the video host of our Spanish-language Studio Tour. The new vignettes provide entertaining insights for guests designed to complement the live narration provided by expert Studio Tour guides. We offer Studio Tours in Spanish on select days. Please check digital boards located throughout the Park for tour times during your visit.

While the Studio Tour has been a fan favorite for well over 50 years, some of the latest additions to the experience have left Guests rather underwhelmed.

Such is the case of Fast & Furious – Supercharged!, promoted as the “Studio Tour’s grand finale.” The official website for Universal Studios Hollywood describes the end of the tour attraction as follows:

Hold on tight for the Studio Tour’s grand finale

Featured on The World-Famous Studio Tour Ride along with the all-star cast from the hit movies on an exhilarating high-speed chase that exceeds 120 miles per hour and catapults you into the high-stakes underworld of fast cars and international crime cartels. You’ll be engulfed in a world of cutting-edge, hyper-realistic special effects, including 3D-HD imagery projected onto the world’s most expansive 360-degree screens!

Just like its Orlando counterpart, the ride based on the Fast & Furious franchise has received lots of negative feedback, mostly from Guests not enjoying the experience as much as the Park would have expected them to.

A few days ago, the ride broke down during at least one of the tours, and Matthew Serrano (@matthew_serrano) shared his experience on TikTok. He states he had never experienced something like that before, referring to the ride being down, as his bus just drove alongside the show building. He also talks about seeing a blue screen in exchange, getting really close to it, and asking, “when do we ever get to do that?”. Serrano ends his video by saying, “So long family, ” referring to how important “family” is in this franchise.

Serrano’s video quickly captured comments of fans who are unhappy with the ride. Some of the most notable include:

“Not riding Fast and Furious is a blessing already.” “I would be raising my arms praising whatever Universal God made that happen.” “So, what you’re saying, is that you got to experience the best tour ever.” and “Hay that blue screen is just as entertaining as supercharge.”

It is clear fans are not particularly impressed by this attraction, and as we mentioned earlier, the Orlando counterpart receives similar feedback from Guests, as some consider it the worst attraction Universal Orlando has.

One user, who has probably visited the attraction in Universal Orlando Resort, commented on Matthew’s video, saying, “it has such an amazing line, and then it’s a boring ride that’s super fake and cg.”

This is not the first time Guests have voiced their opinions on the subject. Last month, Universal Orlando Resort received backlash after sharing a guide to The Race Through New York, Starring Jimmy Fallon, another controversial attraction amongst fans. Some of the most notable responses came from Twitter users @quinnman89 and @LFGM93, who stated, “second worst ‘ride’ just behind fast and furious” and “This and fast and furious are the two worst rides in both parks SMH,” respectively.

Universal might be able to redeem itself in Guest’s eyes with Super Nintendo World coming to Universal Studios Hollywood and the continued development of Universal’s Epic Universe in Universal Orlando Resort. However, we cannot be sure, as currently, controversy is just a click away.

