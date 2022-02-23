Universal Fans Call For Removal Of Controversial Ride

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many incredible attractions that draw Guests from all across the world to its theme parks.

From the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to the Jurassic World Velocicoaster to E.T. Adventure Ride and so much more, there is something for everyone when visiting Universal Orlando Resort.

However, that doesn’t mean that everything will be loved by everyone when visiting the Universal Parks.

Fans have been critical of Fast & Furious: Supercharged— the ride that opened in the place of Disaster! A Major Motion Picture Ride and JAWS– but it’s not just that attraction that has seemingly been controversial among fans.

The Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon has received its fair share of criticism, as well.

Universal Orlando Resort recently shared its guide to the attraction on social media and, as you can imagine, there were many who called for its removal.

User @quinnman89 said

Second “worst” ride just behind fast and furious.

User @LFGM93 echoed those sentiments:

This and fast and furious are the 2 worst rides in the both parks SMH

User @_Chris_Ski_ said:

you guys make strange decisions at that park. getting rid of Jaws was the other

Of course, many fans were upset to hear that Twister: Ride It Out was being replaced when the ride opened in 2017 and much of the criticism the attraction has received likely stems from fans missing the classic Twister ride.

While the ride may be controversial to many, one thing that likely can be agreed upon is the uniqueness of the line queue. Waiting for the attraction is not like waiting for any other. You are immersed in Jimmy Fallon’s television studio and have an opportunity to sit on comfortable couches, play mini games, watch highlights from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and even meet Hashtag The Panda while waiting for your color to pop up and get in line for the ride.

Universal Orlando’s official description for The Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon reads:

Enjoy this Program Attraction. Join Jimmy Fallon and all your favorite characters from NBC’s The Tonight Show in a hilarious race above, below and through New York. Hop into this unique “flying theater” and you can hurtle through the busy streets of midtown Manhattan, soar over skyscrapers, and even plunge into the East River as you compete in a head-to-head race to the finish line.

What do you think of the Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon? Let us know in the comments!

