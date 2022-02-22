Universal Reportedly Begins Construction On Next Roller Coaster

Universal Orlando Resort has been making major strides in attraction growth.

Just in the last few years, Universal Orlando has added two new state-of-the-art roller coasters in Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and the Jurassic World Velocicoaster, which opened last year. These two incredible rides are uniquely-themed and have been major draws to the theme park.

Now, it seems Universal Orlando Resort is seemingly already in the midst of developing another roller coaster.

Twitter user Tommy Hawkins (tommyhawkins) recently shared photos in which we can see that sheet piling is taking place and, by location, it would seem that this construction is for the rumored How To Train Your Dragon roller coaster. Again, this is purely speculative at this point.

As you can see in the Tweet above, this sheet piling technique with the equipment seen in the photo, was the same construction used for Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure.

More on the Epic Universe

Universal Orlando Resort has yet to confirm many details surrounding the Epic Universe other than Super Nintendo World, which is expected to have a Mario Kart attraction and a Donkey Kong-themed ride.

There are widely-speculated rumors that Universal will include both a Classic Monsters Land and another Wizarding World of Harry Potter section in this Park.

We also know that Universal Orlando plans to use its DreamWorks portfolio in the Epic Universe.

In addition to the attractions, Universal Orlando will be developing a hotel at the back of the Epic Universe and also has multiple plots ready to develop hotels around the area, as well.

What attractions are you hoping are in the Epic Universe? Let us know in the comments.

