‘Harry Potter’ Hack At Universal Could Save You Hundreds

Harry Potter is probably the most popular franchise that can be found at Universal Studios Parks, with themed restaurants, shops, and unique attractions.

At Universal Orlando Resort, Guests visiting either Diagon Alley, at Universal Studios Florida, or Hogsmeade, at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, can experience the magic of the Wizarding World as they shop for chocolate frogs, butterbeer, Hogwarts robes, and, of course, their very own magic wand.

While being able to perform spells around the buildings of Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley is a dream to many Guests, the wands that allow you to do so are pretty pricey. Since they are also fragile, many may see this as an overwhelming expense, especially families with children.

However, Universal Orlando has a magical offering that could make Guests more comfortable spending in an interactive wand. Jen (@gowithjen) posted a video on TikTok talking about the Ollivanders wand repair service, which practically replaces broken wands with brand new ones, allowing Guests to perform all sorts of spells without having to worry too much about having an accident with their wand.

You can watch the video down below:

Interactive wands are currently $59 plus taxes at Universal Parks, which overtime can become costly, more so considering the number of wands Guests would have to purchase if theirs broke at some point. However, with this offering Guests could be saving hundreds, especially those of us who are a little bit clumsy.

Viewers asked if the same could be done at Universal Studios Hollywood, which is unlikely, according to Jen. One viewer confirmed this by saying his brother broke his wand at the Park, but the shop didn’t agree to replace it. Other viewers added that Universal Studios Hollywood tends to be more strict about its policies.

While there is no official information from Universal on the full terms and conditions regarding this policy, knowing the possibility exists could help families better enjoy their visit to Universal Orlando Resort and all the experiences the Park offers.

