All-New ‘Jurassic World’ Event Invades Universal This Spring

One of the most popular Universal Pictures franchises of all time is Jurassic Park and, of course, now, the new Jurassic World, which spins off the original series.

Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) all follow a story starring Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) as they struggle through existence with dinosaurs.

In the first movie, the Jurassic World theme park is completely operational, but by the end, the island has been completely abandoned, and dinosaurs roam free. In the second film, both Owen and Claire make a return to the island as they look to save the dinosaurs from an imminent volcano explosion. As dinosaurs are taken over to civilization, they are being sold essentially on the black market, and the film ends with them completely roaming free side-by-side with humans.

Now, as Jurassic World: Dominion gets closer to its debut, Universal Studios Hollywood has announced an exciting new event.

In a video unveiling the new Legacy Collection: Kitchen Encounter Pack toys that will include Lex and Tim from the original Jurassic Park, it was announced that a Generation Jurassic Event would be coming to Universal Studios Hollywood on April 28, 2022.

At this time, no other details were given on the event.

While at Universal Studios Hollywood, you can ride Jurassic World: The Ride

The official description for the attraction reads:

Prepare yourself for the evolution of Jurassic World – The Ride. Enter an immersive land and come face-to-face with the new Indominus rex as she stalks you through the jungle. Get caught in the fray as she’s confronted by her archrival, the Tyrannosaurus rex, in an epic battle for the ages.

Universal Studios Hollywood is home to many other incredible attractions, as well, including DreamWorks Theatre Starring Kung Fu Panda, Harry Potter, and the Forbidden Journey, The Simpsons Ride, The Secret Life of Pets: Off The Leash, The World-Famous Studio Tour, WaterWorld, and much more.

