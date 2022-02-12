Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) is getting close, and soon enough, we’ll hear those terrifyingly-heavy footsteps (AKA “impact terms”). But as there’s still some time yet before we get to see dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes (and dietary requirements) thriving on mainland North America and beyond, it’s time to look at everything we know about the movie so far.

The new Jurassic World: Dominion trailer has finally landed, which follows three cross-promotional teasers in which dinosaurs from the upcoming sequel stalk Olympics skiers, ice skaters, and snowboarders. But the latest trailer offers the first real look for the movie, and there’s plenty for fans to sink their teeth into, from nostalgic characters to epic action sequences.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jurassic World: Dominion.

Jurassic World: Dominion Plot

What is Jurassic World: Dominion about?

Jurassic World: Dominion is the sixth installment in the Jurassic Park film series. So far, we’ve had Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), as well as two short films, Battle at Big Rock (2019) and the Jurassic World: Dominion prologue (2021).

The upcoming sequel is set to be a culmination of every entry in the franchise so far, taking place four years after the events of the last film, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, in which several dinosaurs were released into the wild on mainland North America. The new movie finds humans struggling to control nature once again, as dinosaurs are flourishing in the American wilderness.

But there are dinosaurs in other parts of the world too, with several species having been auctioned to overseas companies in the 2018 sequel. While little has been revealed in the way of plot specifics, director Colin Trevorrow hasn’t been shy about sharing some details, describing the film as having a “globe-hopping” nature to it, not unlike a “spy movie” such as James Bond.

The new Jurassic World: Dominion trailer does indeed tease new locations, from snowy settings in North America to sunny environments in Malta. For the first time ever, the Jurassic Park series won’t be restrained by the natural boundaries of a jungle island, although it’s possible we’ll revisit Isla Sorna (AKA “Site B”), which we haven’t seen since 2001’s Jurassic Park III.

Jurassic World: Dominion Cast

Who’s in Jurassic World: Dominion?

Jurassic World: Dominion has the biggest cast in the entire franchise, which is really no surprise considering it’s going to be set all over the world, while also bringing back original Jurassic Park characters. While characters such as Lex Murphy (Ariana Richards) and Kelly Malcolm (Vanessa Lee Chester) are nowhere in sight, there are still plenty of familiar faces returning to the fold.

The Jurassic World: Dominion cast includes returning characters Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), Isabelle Sermon (Maisie Lockwood), Omar Sy (Barry Sembene), Daniella Pineta (Zia Rodriguez), Justice Smith (Franklin Webb), and BD Wong (Henry Wu), all of whom have appeared in either one or both of the previous Jurassic World sequels.

Newcomers are DeWanda Wise (Kayla) and Elva Trill (Charlotte Lockwood), Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, and Dimitri Thivaios. But what fans are really excited about is the return of Jurassic Park characters Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), all of whom appear in the new Jurassic World: Dominion trailer.

Lewis Dodgson, the head of research at InGen’s rival genetics company, BioSyn, will also be returning, having only appeared in the 1993 film and the two novels, “Jurassic Park” (1990) and “The Lost World” (1995), both of which are very different to their respective movies. In the original film, he was played by Cameron Thor, but now, Campbell Scott will portray the character.

Jurassic World: Dominion Trailer

Is there a Jurassic World: Dominion trailer?

Jurassic Park fans have been hungry for an official Jurassic World: Dominion trailer, and given all the recent promotional content teased by Universal Pictures and Colin Trevorrow, which has included images of Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) approaching a parasaur, and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) being stalked by a therizinosaur, we knew a trailer was imminent.

There have also been some cross-promotional teasers, which came in the form of three 2022 Winter Olympics trailers, each of which featured Jurassic World dinosaurs. The first trailer involves a skier being stalked by Rexy and Blue, the second has an ice skater being approached by a herd of parasaurs, and the third shows a snowboarder passing an apatosaur!

But now, we finally have the official Jurassic World: Dominion trailer.

Judging by the trailer alone, and putting aside everything else we know about the film, it’s fair to say that Jurassic World: Dominion will be the most epic movie in the entire franchise. There’s so much to take in, from the fact that dinosaur populations are emerging across the entire planet, to the return of several beloved Jurassic Park characters.

Seeing Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum return as Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and Ian Malcolm, is a dream come true — not only that, but the three haven’t shared a Jurassic Park movie since the original film. And then there’s John Hammond’s voiceover (the late Richard Attenborough), along with several new dinosaurs and some truly thrilling action sequences.

Jurassic World: Dominion Sequels

Will Jurassic World: Dominion be the last movie in the franchise?

Jurassic World: Dominion is still months away from release, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering whether the sixth installment in the franchise will be the last. In 2020, producer Frank Marshall suggested that it could be the beginning of a new era of Jurassic Park movies, despite the fact that the upcoming sequel will at least mark the end of the Jurassic World trilogy of films.

However, recently, the producer, who has worked on every Jurassic World movie to date, decided to shed some more light on the matter, saying that they aren’t quite done with Jurassic Park movies just yet, while quickly putting to bed rumors of an upcoming live-action Jurassic Park TV series (which is something we’re still hoping for down the line).

The producer said, “I think Dominion’s going to wrap up this trilogy, but we’re not resting on our laurels. We’re going to sit down, and we’re going to see what the future is”, before adding, “We obviously want to make quality, good movies with great storytelling, great writers and directors, but we’re definitely looking to do more in the Jurassic world.”

Nevertheless, Jurassic World: Dominion will be the end of the Jurassic World series of films, or at the very least, the story arc established in Colin Trevorrow’s 2015 revival movie. Even the new Jurassic World: Dominion trailer promises “an epic conclusion to the Jurassic era”, so, as such, this will be a finale, whether it’s the last movie in the franchise or not.

Jurassic World: Dominion Dinosaurs

What dinosaurs are in Jurassic World: Dominion?

Between the Jurassic World: Dominion prologue and the official Jurassic World: Dominion trailer, several dinosaurs are confirmed to appear in the upcoming movie. In the prologue, we see a number of dinosaurs roaming a Cretaceous landscape, from Oviraptor to Moros Intrepidus. And in the trailer, it looks like dinosaurs are set to rule the earth in the present day too!

We see Atrociraptor, a dinosaur that’s much bigger than your average raptor — and Owen Grady is being chased by them in Malta! And while on his motorbike, he even passes two allosaurs in a town square. We also see Owen herding parasaurs in a snowy setting. As for Claire Dearing, she’s stalked by a therizinosaur, and later comes face to face with Dilophosaurus!

An apatosaur is also seen in the snow, while a herd of Nasutoceratops wreak havoc in a more action-packed scene towards the end of the trailer. Owen and Kayla are pursued by the feathered Pyroraptor, and in another scene, along with Claire, they’re attacked by the large, flying prehistoric reptile, Quetzalcoatlus, which also appears in the prologue.

And Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and Ian Malcolm aren’t the only returning characters — Blue the raptor is back too, and this time, she has a child! Rexy is also back, as teased in the prologue, in which she attacks a drive-thru cinema. And at the end of the trailer, we see Giganotosaurus in the modern setting, so it looks like the rex-dwarfing predator may be the new dinosaur villain.

Jurassic World: Dominion Release Date

When is Jurassic World: Dominion coming out?

In a world where several movies intended for the silver screen are heading straight to streaming services, many fans of the blockbuster Jurassic Park franchise are asking the question: Will Jurassic World: Dominion be released in theaters? And you’ll be glad to know that Universal Pictures has no intention of releasing the movie on the small screen first.

As you can tell by the trailer alone, this is a film that’s designed to be enjoyed in the most epic setting, and while the ongoing global pandemic has transformed the movie landscape in unprecedented ways, it’s fair to say that, in more recent months, the industry has finally started to get back on its feet, even if dual-releases continue for some big movies.

However, like countless other movies, Jurassic World: Dominion didn’t escape the effects of the global pandemic, and was delayed significantly. Originally scheduled for a July 2021 release, the sequel was put on hold for an entire year, which was also the case for other blockbuster titles such as Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), which was due out in summer 2020.

But now, thankfully, all appears to be well in the world of film, and Jurassic World: Dominion is heading for theaters on June 10, this year. While the last two movies in the series have been great, here’s to hoping that the filmmakers have used that extra time to perfect this one as much as possible. Looking at the trailer, though, Jurassic World: Dominion certainly looks promising.

Jurassic World: Dominion

What else do we know about Jurassic World: Dominion?

While the Jurassic World: Dominion trailer has only just premiered, the upcoming movie hasn’t been kept entirely cloak-and-dagger over the past couple of years. Not only has director Colin Trevorrow shared images that show Owen Grady, Claire Dearing, and DeWanda Wise up to their necks in dinosaurs (in Claire’s case, quite literally), he’s also offered some plot details.

Trevorrow has discussed Claire Dearing, saying, “I don’t want to say just yet, but she’s at a point where she’s questioning her methods, and whether she can stay safe and fulfill the responsibility that she has to the other people in her life that care about her.” He also confirmed that Owen and Claire are trying to save the dinosaurs from poachers, specifically in the Sierra Nevada area.

And speaking of that area, which is Rexy’s new home, as seen in the Jurassic World: Dominion prologue, the director has also confirmed that the new film will wrap up the original tyrannosaur’s story arc, which dates back 65 million years. However, he also said that he wouldn’t kill her off, adding that it would be too “traumatic” for younger viewers.

Trevorrow has promised all kinds of environments in the new movie too, including desert, urban, and snow, which are teased in the trailer, with perhaps the snowy setting appearing to be the most dominant. During the film’s production, he stated that Jurassic World: Dominion is the movie he has wanted to make his “entire life”, but that he knew it would take “two films to get there”.

Are you looking forward to Jurassic World: Dominion?