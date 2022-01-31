Frank Marshall Actively Looking to Release More ‘Jurassic World’ Movies

Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) is shaping up to be quite a film, and if the special five-minute preview and the two recent 2022 Winter Olympics teasers are anything to go by, fans can expect the upcoming sequel to pretty epic and action-packed.

The sixth installment in the hugely popular Jurassic Park franchise finds dinosaurs running amok on mainland North America, as well as other parts of the world, having been released from Lockwood Manor at the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).

While only a writer and executive producer on the 2018 sequel, Colin Trevorrow, who saved the franchise from extinction with the box office beast Jurassic World (2015), returns to the director’s chair for the final installment in the Jurassic World trilogy.

But while it will top the trilogy, this doesn’t mean that it will be the final movie in the franchise, especially considering that the two recent films grossed just under $3 billion! While there are currently no plans for a sequel, producer Frank Marshall recently shed some light on the subject.

In an interview with SlashFilm, Frank Marshall was asked about the possibility of future Jurassic Park AKA Jurassic World movies. When asked about his comments in 2020 regarding Jurassic World: Dominion possibly being the “start of a new era” of movies, Marshall said:

“I think Dominion’s going to wrap up this trilogy, but we’re not resting on our laurels. We’re going to sit down, and we’re going to see what the future is. We have that wonderful series, Camp Cretaceous, on Netflix. We obviously want to make quality, good movies with great storytelling, great writers and directors, but we’re definitely looking to do more in the Jurassic world.”

Marshall was also asked about the possibility of a live-action Jurassic Park TV series, which is something many fans have wanted for years. Unfortunately, though, Marshall made it clear that there are currently no plans in place for such a project, saying:

“I’m really just focused on the movies. So I haven’t really thought about that. There’s been no discussion of that. As I say, we have the animated series. I think that’s plenty for now.”

So it looks like we might see more in the way of Jurassic Park movies going forward, which really isn’t that much of a surprise considering just how lucrative the franchise has been so far. Nevertheless, it’s always great to hear something a bit more concrete.

And while many fans expect — and perhaps even want — Jurassic World: Dominion to be the final movie in the franchise, given the fact that dinosaurs have now been unleashed onto the mainland, it’s fair to say that anything is possible. Or that life will find a way!

In fact, it’s possible that a future Jurassic Park movie won’t even feature dinosaurs. After all, the hit animated show Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous has already introduced saber-toothed tigers, which is something that is even hinted at in the original Jurassic Park (1993).

Jurassic World: Dominion stars Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), and Campbell Scott as Jurassic Park villain Lewis Dodgson, who was responsible for the failure of Jurassic Park.

It will also see the return of Rexy from the original Jurassic Park, Jurassic World, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. It’s expected that the T-Rex will have the biggest character arc of all time, which is also teased in the Jurassic World: Dominion prologue.

An official trailer for the movie is yet to be released, but there have been two 2022 Winter Olympics teasers which feature dinosaurs from the movie.

Jurassic World: Dominion releases in theaters on June 10, 2022.

Do you think there will be more Jurassic World sequels?