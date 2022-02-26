Universal Studios Hollywood Joins Disneyland, Dropping Mask Mandate

Theme parks around the country have begun to adjust their mask requirements amid the falling surge of the omicron variant.

Universal Orlando Resort dropped its mask mandate for vaccinated individuals a couple of weeks ago and both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort shortly followed thereafter. When these decisions were being made, Universal Studios Hollywood dropped its outdoor mask requirements but kept the indoor mask mandate in place.

Until now.

Universal Studios Hollywood recently updated its mask policy and now, Guests who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors. Guests who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear a mask indoors, but no Guests are required to wear a face-covering outdoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Universal notes on its website that all Guests must be prepared to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, as well as photo ID.

The website policy reads:

Per LA County’s Public Health order, all persons ages 5+ must be prepared to show proof of full FDA or WHO approved COVID-19 vaccination (a full 14 days after final dose was administered), or a negative test taken within 24 hours (antigen i.e., “rapid” test) or 48 hours (PCR test) of visit, prior to entry to the theme park. A COVID-19 self-test, sometimes referred to as a “home test”, is not acceptable. Persons ages 18+ must also show photo ID. A third-party COVID-19 testing site is available and offering rapid tests on our property. Children under the age of 5 are not required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result. Inside the theme park, all guests who are not fully vaccinated must wear face coverings indoors. On CityWalk, all guests, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear face coverings indoors.

At this point, Guests are still required to wear face-coverings indoors at CityWalk.

