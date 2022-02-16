Universal Will Require Masks Indoors Amid Mask Mandate Changes

Universal Studios Hollywood is known for taking Guests into an immersive world that lets them be the star of their own movie.

Since the summer of last year, Guests visiting Universal Studios Hollywood have been required to wear face coverings both outdoors and indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Now, amid mask mandate changes, Universal has updated its policy.

Guests are no longer required to wear a mask when outdoors in the theme park. Regardless of vaccination status, they are still required to wear a face-covering when indoors. This is the same rules that are in place at Universal’s CityWalk just outside of the theme park.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s latest operations safety update reads:

Per LA County’s Public Health order, all persons ages 5 and older must be prepared to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 24 hours (antigen i.e., “rapid” test) or 48 hours (PCR test) of visit, prior to entry to the theme park. Persons ages 18+ must also show any photo ID. Full COVID-19 vaccination means that a full 14 days have passed since receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (e.g., Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) or since receipt of a single-dose vaccine (e.g., Johnson and Johnson [J&J]/Janssen). Verification will take place when required based on theme park attendance. Children under the age of 5 are not required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result. All guests, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear face coverings indoors. We encourage all guests to keep a safe distance between travel parties, and we remain focused on maintaining the highest cleanliness and sanitization standards.

Over at Universal Orlando Resort, the policy was changed several days ago to not require masks indoors or outdoors for fully vaccinated Guests. Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando and Disneyland Resort in California also adopted similar policies, no longer requiring masks be worn indoors for fully vaccinated individuals.

What do you think of this change at Universal Studios Hollywood? Let us know in the comments!

