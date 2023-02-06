Universal Undercuts Disney, Offers Incredible Ticket Deal

Universal Orlando Resort is offering a deal that some Guests simply won’t want to miss out on.

The biggest competition to Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando is home to two theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, as well as Universal’s Volcano Bay insidethemagic.net.

Universal has been making major strides over the course of the last several years, and it was reported in 2022 that both Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida saw more attendees than EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Even as crowds continue to build at Universal Orlando and anticipation builds for the all-new Epic Universe– which will open in 2025– it’s clear that the company is doing everything it can to ensure that Guests have access to its theme parks.

Universal recently introduced a new deal that includes getting two days free with the purchase of a 2-Park, 3-Day Ticket. This means that if you purchase three days, you’ll have two more free days added on to that. Prices for the ticket start at $234.99 for one-Park-per-day and increase depending on your selections.

If you’d like the two-Park, 3-Day Ticket that allows you to visit both theme parks in the same day, prices start at $294.99. You can add Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park for just $35.00 extra, starting at $329.99 per person.

The tickets are non-refundable, non-transferable, and must be used by the same person on all days. Standard entry includes biometric scan. Valid only during normal operating hours. Parks, attractions, or entertainment may: close due to refurbishing, capacity, weather or special events; change operating hours; and otherwise change or be discontinued without notice and without liability to the owners of Universal Orlando Resort (‘Universal’). Unless otherwise stated, does not include admission to separately ticketed events at any of the Universal theme parks or within any of the CityWalk venues, Universal Cinemark, or Hollywood Drive-In Golf™, and parking or discounts on food or merchandise.

A ticket like this gives you plenty of time to enjoy all that Universal Orlando has to offer, highlighted by the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and so many more epic attractions.

What do you think of this deal from Universal Orlando Resort? Let us know in the comments!