‘Harry Potter’ Hotel Breaks Internet at Universal Orlando

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter remains a cornerstone of Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling attractions that Guests can enjoy at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, including Jurassic World VelociCoaster, E.T. Adventure, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and many more.

But, make no mistake about it, there is no doubt that the Wizarding World is a huge portion of the Universal Parks.

Hogsmeade Village at Universal’s Islands of Adventure includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, The Flight of the Hippogriff, and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. Diagon Alley, which is connected by the Hogwarts Express next door at Universal Studios Florida, includes Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts.

While millions of visitors from all over come to see these immersive lands, what if you could stay in the magic during your entire trip?

It seems like a no-brainer, right? In a recent viral social media thread, fans talked about how they’d love to see a Harry Potter-themed hotel at Universal Orlando and how this could be the major development that Universal needs to rise to the level and, perhaps, even surpass Walt Disney World Resort.

“Fantastic beasts petting zoo? Knight Bus to the Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade? Potions and defense against the dark arts classes?,” the fan said.

“Actually eating in the great hall,” another Guest shared what they’d like to see.

Many fans said they wouldn’t want Universal to attempt the experience for fear that it would fail like the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort, which charges an “out-of-this-world” price for a stay. Others, however, think the idea could be an absolute game-changer.

With Epic Universe coming in 2025, there have been some rumors that the hotel could be built around that area. However, at this point, this doesn’t look to be the case. The hotels around Epic Universe all will reportedly have a “space theme” to match the theme park’s Central Hub. While this is subject to change, there have been no indications that Universal will be building a Harry Potter hotel anytime soon.

But, fans can continue to dream.

What do you think of a Harry Potter-themed hotel? Do you think Universal Orlando is missing out on an opportunity?