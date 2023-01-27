Universal Drops Bombshell, Popular ‘Harry Potter’ Ride Closing

The most popular attraction at Universal Orlando Resort will be closed this spring.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to two world-class theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands Adventure, as well as a water park in Universal’s Volcano Bay.

There are plenty of attractions to enjoy at the theme parks, including the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, E.T. Adventure, Revenge of the Mummy, Jurassic Park River Adventure, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, and many others. But, there is nothing brings in more Guests to the Universal Parks than the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Diagon Alley can be experienced at Universal Studios Florida, and Hogsmeade Village can be seen at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The two magical locations are connected together by the Hogwarts Express.

While fans have enjoyed the rides in these sections of the theme park, none have been more popular than Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

Universal Orlando Resort hotel Guests line up outside of Islands of Adventure for the opportunity to get in line early for the attraction, which consistently posts triple-digit wait times and doesn’t have a Universal Express line.

However, if you’re visiting Universal Orlando this spring, you might be missing out on the popular attraction.

Orlando Informer was the first to report that the attraction will be closed for more than a month beginning this spring.

Class will resume shortly! Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure will be temporarily closed from 2/21/2023 – 3/5/2023.

Class will resume shortly! Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure will be temporarily closed from 2/21/2023 – 3/5/2023. pic.twitter.com/HvtCpObkoX — Orlando Informer (@OrlandoInformer) January 27, 2023

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will close down on February 21, 2023 and will remain closed until March 5, 2023.

This means that if you’re visiting the Universal Parks during this two-week period, you’ll have to enjoy many of the other attractions in the theme parks, instead.

On Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, you’ll join Hagrid as you fly deep into the wilds of the Forbidden Forest, beyond the grounds of Hogwarts castle, on a thrilling roller coaster ride that plunges into the paths of some of the wizarding world’s rarest magical creatures. Experience Universal’s most highly themed, immersive coaster—only at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Will you be affected by this closure at Universal Orlando Resort? Let us know in the comments!