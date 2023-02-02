Disney Begs Guests to Check Out Failing ‘Star Wars’ Hotel

Walt Disney World Resort is home to all kinds of out-of-this-world attractions.

Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are all filled with iconic rides and entertainment offerings that bring in millions of Disney World Guests each and every year.

But, it’s more than just the Disney Park offerings that bring in Guests from far and near. Disney World is home to more than 25 Resort hotels that allow Guests to be immersed in the magic from the moment they wake up in the morning to when they fall asleep at night.

If you really want to be immersed in the “magic”, you may want to check out the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

Disney’s own “space cruise ship” takes Guests on a journey that is, without a doubt, unlike anything else on earth. The Galactic Starcruiser completely immerses its Guests in a setting where they feel as if they are aboard a spaceship. The Starcruiser is equipped with its own games and experiences, and you’ll even make a stop in Batuu to experience Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

While it seems like a fan’s dream come true, the insane prices for the Galactic Starcruiser– especially for what it offers– has had fans completely question it. Many have called the hotel a “failed experiment” and believe that Disney will have to make massive changes to make it viable.

Voyages on the Starcruiser aren’t filling up and this is causing Disney to offer new packages to try and entice more Guests to visit.

Disney is currently offering up to $700 off a 2-night stay at select Disney Resort hotels when you book a Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage from February 5 through September 30, 2023 — valid for stays immediately before or after your voyage. With this special offer, Disney says, you can extend your adventure — and pair the magic of a Disney Resort hotel stay with a legendary experience that’s truly out of this galaxy.

The hope here is that some Guests who weren’t impressed with only doing the Starcruiser might be able to afford to extend their trip and do both.

If you’d like more information on this deal or other discounts that Disney is offering with its new Star Wars hotel, please visit the official Disney website.

Purchase of a Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser vacation package is required. The number of Resort hotel rooms allocated for this offer is limited. Offer not valid on select voyages—including those on the following dates: February 16, 18 and 22; March 12 and 14; April 3, 7, 9, 11 and 13; May 3 and 17; June 12 and 16; July 24; and August 9, 15, 19, 21 and 23, 2023. Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same Resort hotel room. Resort hotel stay must occur on dates immediately before or after the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage, but does not need to be on consecutive nights. A maximum of 2 nights in a Resort hotel room maybe be booked with this offer. Cancelling the reservation for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will result in the cancellation of the Resort hotel stay and any applicable cancellation fees will apply.

