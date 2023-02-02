Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Hotel Half-Full, Guest Shares Empty Experience

All aboard!

While many exciting things are happening across the entire Resort, like the upcoming TRON roller coaster at Magic Kingdom or the brand-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster at EPCOT, none really compare to what Disney is trying to do with its Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

One part cruise, one part immersive theme park experience, and all parts Star Wars, this luxurious three-day “voyage” will be sure to please fans of both Disney and Star Wars. This immersive experience isn’t a standalone adventure, however, as it connects to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Part of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion which opened in 2019 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, this state-of-the-art hotel is advertised as an incredibly immersive experience, allowing Guests to live out their very own Star Wars adventure while onboard the Corellian-made Halcyon starcruiser.

However, many have deemed this experience too expensive for the average Guest to enjoy, and they certainly aren’t exaggerating. We’ve reported on how Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser struggles to maintain full bookings, with only a few dates being completely unavailable for the next half-year.

As we’re in the “slow season” for the Walt Disney World Resort, it makes sense for bookings to be down. Recently, however, one Guest shared their practically empty Starcruiser experience online, and we have to say, we’re a little bit jealous:

Our voyage was only like 50% full, and the early mornings literally felt like I was the only one on the ship. I love this place. #halcyon #halcyonstarcruiser #galacticstarcruiser #galacticstarcruiserhotel#starwarsgalacticstarcruiser #starwars #disneyworld #disneyresort #disneycruise #distok

The Guest says that their booking was only 50% full, meaning they had the ship basically to themselves in the morning. As you can see in the video, the Guest got to explore the ship by themselves.

Filled with interactive experiences like lightsaber training as well as a fully interactive bridge, the Starcruiser will offer Star Wars fans the ultimate immersive experience. This experience will come at a pretty high cost, however. The cheapest option offered to Guests is a whopping $4,809 for two occupants in a single stateroom on a two-night journey. The price for four Guests jumps to just under $6,000 for the same amount of time, meaning you’ll need a lot of galactic credits to afford a stay on this luxury “ship.”

Due to the high price, the Starcruiser faced controversy right out of the gate, with many calling it overpriced and not worth the money. Disney posted a “sneak peek” of the hotel, which was met with so much negativity that Disney opted to wipe the video from the internet entirely.

As for what the future holds for Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser, we’ll have to wait and see. It’s a fantastic and immersive experience that fans of Star Wars will for sure want to try out. However, it’s incredibly expensive, meaning it’s inaccessible to most families.

Have you stayed on Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser? What did you think?