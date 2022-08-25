Disney Nearly Doubles Price of Galactic Starcruiser Experience

Perhaps one of the biggest additions to the Walt Disney World Resort came in the form of the flashy and incredibly-ambitious Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

While many exciting things are happening across the entire Resort, like the upcoming TRON roller coaster at Magic Kingdom or the brand-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster at EPCOT, none really compare to what Disney is trying to do with its Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

Part of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion which opened in 2019 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, this state-of-the-art hotel is advertised as an incredibly immersive experience, allowing Guests to live out their very own Star Wars adventure while onboard the Corellian-made Halcyon starcruiser.

Since its initial “launch,” the experience has been praised for its immersion and overall quality, though there are still issues that Disney will continue to iron out. This experience comes at quite a cost, though, so be sure to have your galactic credits ready. The price to fly is nearly $6000 per room, which is a cost that may price even the biggest Star Wars fans out, considering this is only a 2-night adventure. This does, however, include food costs, room, and board, entertainment, a visit to Batuu at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and more.

And to add to the already huge cost, one of the add-on experiences just went up in price.

Along with the creative dining experience on board, the starcruiser also offers Guests a luxurious dining experience in the form of the Captain’s Table. Here, Guests can sit down and get ready for an “especially memorable dining experience.” Guests are promised extra courses, which include the captain’s favorite dishes, all while seated in a prime location in the center of the Crown of Corellia Dining Room.

Of course, this comes at an additional cost, which just so happened to have been hit with a price increase. This was, unfortunately, confirmed in a tweet from reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) earlier today.

The cost of this “Captain’s Dinner” used to be $30 per Guest, but now it will cost Guests $50 each. While this experience is optional, we still hate to see it be hit with a price bump, something that many have felt is all-too-common at the Disney Parks and Resorts as of late.

The official description of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser can be seen below: