Disney’s Pricey ‘Star Wars’ Hotel Leaves Guests Without Wi-Fi, Broken Effects

One Guest isn’t entirely convinced Disney’s newest experience is worth the hefty asking price.

While many exciting things are happening at the Walt Disney World Resort like the upcoming TRON roller coaster at Magic Kingdom or Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, none really compare to the level of hype and ambition of Disney’s new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

Part of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion which opened in 2019 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, this state-of-the-art hotel is advertised as an incredibly-immersive experience, allowing Guests to live out their very own Star Wars adventure while onboard the Corellian-made Halcyon starcruiser.

Filled with interactive experiences like lightsaber training as well as a fully interactive bridge, the Starcruiser offers Star Wars fans the ultimate immersive experience. This experience comes at a pretty high cost, however. The cheapest option offered to Guests is a whopping $4,809 for two occupants in a single stateroom on a two-night journey. The price for four Guests jumps to just under $6,000 for the same amount of time, meaning you’ll need a lot of galactic credits or need to know a bounty hunter or two to afford a stay on this luxury “ship”.

Due to the high price, the Starcruiser faced controversy right out of the gate, with many calling it overpriced and not worth the money. Disney posted a “sneak peek” of the hotel, which was met with so much negativity that Disney opted to wipe the video from the internet entirely.

Since the official opening, however, we have seen a lot of fans fall in love with the experience, feeling like it is a true love letter to fans of the franchise. Others have not been entirely thrilled with it, and recently, one Guest discussed in detail what they were disappointed with.

A detailed post shared online recounted one Guest’s experience with this brand-new hotel/Resort and, unfortunately, highlighted a lot of disappointments they had with the costly excursion. Below is a summary of what they had to say about their trip:

Coming off the highway you take an exit and you’re immediately backstage. We pulled in to a parking lot which is basically the back of Batuu. We were greeted with two shipping containers that said Star Wars :Galactic Starcruiser. After waiting in our car to valet and outside in a line at the terminal it took us over an hour to get in to the shuttle to take us to space. They do offer you cold bottles of water while you wait but if you have kids I highly recommend you bring snacks. It was finally our turn to go to the shuttle and the screens on the trip up didn’t work so we never actually blasted off into space. The screens stayed sunny the whole time. At check in they told us not to grab our outfits because our bags would be waiting for us when we got in. They weren’t. It took about an hour additional for our bags to arrive. We didn’t change the terminal because it was pretty hot out that day in our costumes would’ve been too much to wear in the heat. After lunch we were having trouble with our datapad comms and the staff at the front desk were pretty clueless. We waited and waited and missions never appeared. We finally started asking guest how to get missions and they explained some things to try. When we finally did get assigned activities that night, it started late so we arrived to dinner late because we were stuck in an activity. Later in the evening we were assigned more activities and we went to where we were supposed to be, the person we were supposed to meet never showed up. This left a large group of us wondering what happened. When we went to the customer service desk they had no clue and said just move onto our next mission. When the next mission started it was late. They started talking about stuff that we were supposed to hear about in the mission they didn’t do. Which left of big gap the storyline. I went to customer service again and told them how upset and frustrated we were because nothing seem to work like it was supposed too. They said they were sorry but there was nothing they could really do. The food was great but the main reason for us going was to feel like we were in a Star Wars movie and we didn’t feel that way at all. During our stay there was also no Wi-Fi which was a problem for some of the other guests. Thankfully we had no service issues during our stay. We also found out after the fact that they were supposed to have photo pass photographer‘s set up, but we never ran into any of them. We did pay additionally for the private photo sessions but we don’t have those pictures back just yet. Those are 30 minute sessions and they cost $99. Based on our experience I do not think the star cruiser is worth the money at this time. I know that it just opened but I really thought that Disney would have some of these kinks worked out. If things would’ve worked a little bit better and ontime I think we would’ve had a much better experience.

As you can see, the Guest shared multiple issues they encountered while onboard the Starcruiser ranging from small, detail-oriented things to larger problems like the lack of Wi-Fi. The Galactic Starcruiser is still in its early days of operation, officially opening just a few months ago and while the future looks promising, there still seems to be a few kinks that need to be ironed out.

As noted by Disney, the hotel is described as: SEE IT. FEEL IT. LIVE IT.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space. Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together. As the itinerary continues, you’ll take the story further and deeper. Choose your path. Seek out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu—where your mission continues at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!

Have you taken a trip aboard the Halcyon yet?

