“On the Chopping Block,” Disney World Ride the Next to Go

Whether you’re visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, or Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (which is currently closed for refurbishment), you’re sure to experience the magic that only can come with a Walt Disney World Resort vacation.

Of course, even though Disney Park fans are huge on nostalgia, there are constant changes taking place.

Splash Mountain, which has graced Magic Kingdom Guests for the better portion of three decades, recently closed permanently to make way for a Princess and the Frog-themed attraction titled Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

There have also been rumors that a retheme of some sort could be coming to Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith when the attraction closes down for refurbishment in just a few weeks at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. But, it seems that there might be another attraction “on the chopping block” that fans believe could be coming soon.

This Disney World attraction is rumored to be the “next to go”

Several Disney World Guests have pointed to changes that need to happen to a popular Tomorrowland attraction at Magic Kingdom.

For years, fans have called for updates to the Tomorrowland Speedway. The attraction has essentially become “outdated” as an attraction that is supposed to depict the “future.”

Some fans think the cars should become electric. Others, on the other hand, think that there should be a major change to the attraction with cars that, at the very least, give the impression of hovering.

For years, there have been rumors that the attraction could be changed to a Wreck-It Ralph-themed attraction, but this has never come to fruition. At the very least, with TRON Lightcylce / Run opening, it would stand to reason that Disney World could begin looking at potential replacements for the speedway, but nothing has been confirmed.

In addition to changes that could come to Tomorrowland Speedway, Disney has already confirmed that it is looking at plans for a massive expansion at Magic Kingdom, which could include Encanto, Coco, and Disney villains as potential intellectual properties.

It should also be noted that an expansion at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is expected to come in the future as Dinoland, U.S.A. is closing. This could mean that the attraction DINOSAUR is on borrowed time, but just like the Tomorrowland Speedway, nothing has been confirmed.

