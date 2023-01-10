It’s official!

After multiple delays and years of anticipation, Disney has officially revealed the opening date for TRON Lightcycle/Run at the Magic Kingdom! The official Twitter account for the Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) shared the following tweet moments ago:

>◎//: Prepare to enter the Grid. It’s almost your turn. Ready? TRON Lightcycle/Run opens at Magic Kingdom Park on 04/04/23_ Head to the Disney Parks blog to learn more: https://t.co/RkMWsVeOG5 pic.twitter.com/98iMb6LqRB — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) January 10, 2023

So there you have it, TRON Lightcycle/Run is opening April 4, 2023 at the Magic Kingdom. This date comes years after the first announcement for the ride way back in 2017. Because of the construction of TRON Lightcycle/Run, the Walt Disney World Railroad was forced to close but thankfully opened back up at the end of last year.

Video footage of the ride and its queue leaked last year, showing us that the ride looks ready to go any day. We also just learned that Guests would have to store all of their personal belongings in a lockerbefore riding this attraction, something that is new for Disney.

Based on the popular film franchise, TRON Lightcycle/Run in Orlando will be heavily influenced by the TRON Lightcycle Power Run coaster at Shanghai Disneyland. This ride’s official description reads:

Experience high-speed thrills and chills as the Grid comes alive in a heart-pounding race for survival. Created as a friendly way for “Programs” and “Users” to interact, the Power Run pits team against team in the quintessential quest to capture 8 Energy Gates and triumph over opponents. Prepare for digitization after entering the portal—this is your access into the energy, lights and excitement of TRON’s high-tech universe. As you leave the real world behind, you’ll proceed to the games as a member of Team Blue, ready to compete against some of the Grid’s most menacing Programs.

Are you excited to finally ride this new roller coaster at Walt Disney World?