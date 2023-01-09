Disney Confirms You’re Not Allowed to Bring These On New Ride

Disney is shaking things up.
In Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom, you can take a ride on Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, hit up the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover for a look at tomorrow’s future today, and take a ride on Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress. While the land may look and feel dated, it’s still an incredible place to immerse yourself, especially at night.
Of course, don’t forget the iconic Space Mountain at the end of the land too.
However, Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland is about to get a big upgrade. Announced way back in 2017, Disney’s TRON Lightcycle Run is an exciting new coaster coming to the Walt Disney World Resort next year. The official date is still unknown, but Disney stated it would open in the Spring of 20203.
In recent months, we have seen the attraction testing on and off. However, over the last few weeks, it seems Disney is really gearing up for the release of this new ride. And speaking of “gear,” this ride will be bringing in a new policy for the Resort, one that may upset some longtime Disney World Guests.
The Walt Disney World recently confirmed that there will be a mandatory locker system in place for Guests in line for Magic Kingdom’s new TRON Lightcycle Run roller coaster.
All loose items such as phones, hats, glasses, and other personal effects must be stored in the lockers provided or left with another member of your party.
