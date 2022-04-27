Space Mountain Permanently Closing at Disney Park as Tomorrowland Is Fully Transformed

In a move that is sure to both excite and devastate Disney fans, The Oriental Land Company has announced that Tokyo Disney Resort’s Tomorrowland at Tokyo Disneyland is to receive a major investment project which will see the area totally transformed and the beloved Space Mountain permanently closed.

The Tokyo Disney Resort in Urayasu, Chiba opened as Tokyo Disneyland in 1983 as the first official Disney theme park outside of the United States. Eventually, the Disney Resort grew with the addition of a second gate, Tokyo DisneySea featuring the American Waterfront, and the retail complex Ikspiari. Tokyo Disney Resort is unique in the way it is wholly owned by The Oriental Land Company under license from The Walt Disney Company.

Featuring a plethora of fan-favorite Disney attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, Big Thunder Mountain, and Space Mountain at Adventureland, Westernland, and Tomorrowland, respectively, Tokyo Disneyland brings Disney magic to Guests from all over the world. Other lands include the World Bazaar and Critter Country.

A staple of the Disney Parks portfolio, an iteration of the Space Mountain attraction is present at most Disney Parks worldwide. At Disneyland Park in Disneyland Paris, the dark-ride coaster is branded as Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain — with something similar returning to Disneyland Resort very soon — and at the Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida, Guests can experience Disney’s first-ever Space Mountain.

Now, in a bold move, The Oriental Land Company has announced a major transformation to both Space Mountain and Tomorrowland with the popular Disney ride being completely rebuilt.

The Oriental Land Company’s press release for the large-scale project at Tokyo Disneyland is as follows:

URAYASU, CHIBA—Oriental Land Co., Ltd. announced today that Space Mountain and

its surrounding area in Tomorrowland at Tokyo Disneyland® Park will undergo a major

renovation. This newly developed plaza will create a reimagined area of Tomorrowland and

is expected to open in 2027. Space Mountain, an exhilarating, indoor roller coaster that takes guests on a high-speed joy

ride through space, has been a favorite of guests since the Grand Opening of Tokyo

Disneyland in 1983. This entirely new attraction will maintain its original concept as an

indoor roller coaster, but will have enhanced performance and immersive special effects that

will give guests even more thrills on this exciting rocket ride.

The statement goes on to detail what the new Tomorrowland plaza hopes to portray in terms of imagination, theming, and Disney Guest experience. It says:

The new Tomorrowland plaza will express the connection between Earth and the universe,

representing an image of a future where humans are in harmony with nature. Guests will be

able to enjoy moments of rest and relaxation in this plaza where various icons and other

design elements create a sense of hope for the future. After dark, the area will draw guests

into a spectacular world of light and soundscapes. Guests can look forward to the excitement at the new Space Mountain and the plaza at

Tomorrowland.

In line with this new project, The Oriental Land Company has announced that Space Mountain as fans know it will close in 2024 with the completed new attraction and Tomorrowland plaza slated to open in 2027. According to the report, the major renovation will cost a projected 56 billion Japanese Yen (approx. $438 million). So far, there has only been one concept art image shared of the vision thus far.

It is not clear when in 2024 the attraction will close but all eyes are sure to be on the progress of this project at Tokyo Disneyland. It will be interesting to see if any other Disney Parks announce updates to any of their versions of Space Mountain in the future.

Tokyo Disney Resort features many Disney hotels including the Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, and the new Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.