Disney Park Ending Early Entry For Guests in Days

One Disney theme park will stop its Early Entry admission from February 28, 2022, an announcement has revealed. Guests hoping to visit this Disney Park while staying on property will have to opt for the Resort’s other Park from March 1, 2022.

Tokyo Disney Resort was the first Disney Park opened outside of the United States, and unlike the domestic Parks — Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort — Tokyo Disneyland is wholly owned by The Oriental Land Company. Tokyo Disneyland was joined years later by the popular Tokyo DisneySea — which is arguably one of the Disney Parks’ portfolio’s most interesting amusement areas. Both are teamed with the Ikspiari retail complex.

Boasting attractions like Haunted Mansion, Big Thunder Mountain, and Jungle Cruise: Wildlife Exhibitions in lands such as Adventureland, Fantasyland, and Tomorrowland, Tokyo Disneyland is very similar to California’s Disneyland Park and Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

Tokyo DisneySea on the other hand is incredibly individual. Featuring lands such as Mediterranean Harbor, Mysterious Island, Mermaid Lagoon, Arabian Coast, Lost River Delta, Port Discovery, and American Waterfront, Tokyo DisneySea will also welcome Fantasy Springs in 2023. Fantasy Springs will comprise of three areas themed to Frozen (2013), Tangled (2010), and Peter Pan (1953).

Guests lucky enough to experience the Disney magic of the Japanese destination will likely be staying onsite in one of the many Resort hotels — and with a Disney Hotel comes a popular Disney perk…at least for some.

Guests staying at Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, have been able to enter a selected Park early via the Early Entry ticket admission process. Via the official Disney website:

Guests staying at a Disney hotel who have purchased an “Early Entry Ticket”（together with a valid 1-Day Passport) will be able to enter Tokyo DisneySea as early as one hour before Park opening time. Guests taking advantage of this ticket will be able to make good use of the extra time to experience selected popular attractions and can obtain Standby Passes before other guests are admitted to the Park.

However, from February 28, 2022, Early Entry to Tokyo DisneySea is ending with Tokyo Disneyland then becoming the selected Early Entry Park from March 1, 2022. As the website notes:

Sales of Early Entry Tickets for Tokyo DisneySea will end, and purchases will not be available for admissions after February 28, 2022.

Sales of Early Entry Tickets valid for admission to Tokyo Disneyland, as early as one hour before Park opening time, will start from March 1, 2022 Park admissions.

Early Entry at Tokyo Disney Resort was one of the perks that were suspended due to pandemic restrictions and finally returned last November along with entertainment like Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade Dreamlights. The latter had a controversial relaunch when it removed its gendered greeting of “Ladies and Gentlemen” at the beginning of the nighttime show.

This news of Tokyo DisneySea ending Early Entry is sure to be diluted as fans can head over to Tokyo Disneyland instead. DisneySea experiences like Soaring: Fantastic Flight, Tower of Terror, Nemo & Friends SeaRider, and the Toy Story Mania! attraction can still be enjoyed with regular Park admission.

For fans of Toy Story, a Toy Story Hotel will open at Tokyo Disney Resort this year.

Have you ever visited Tokyo Disney Resort? Let us know in the comments down below!