Disney Park Introducing Ultimate “FastPass” Option Featuring ALL Valid Attractions For One Cost

Disneyland Paris looks set to introduce a brand-new offering this summer when it launches an all-in-one Disney Premier Access option, allowing Disney Guests to experience all valid attractions for one cost.

Disneyland Paris is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary across the Resort. Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village celebrate the momentous occasion with the debut of various new experiences, attractions, merchandise, and food.

At Disneyland Park, Guests can watch the new Disney Illuminations fireworks drone pre-show, Disney D-light at Sleeping Beauty Castle, after a day of walking the Gardens of Wonder or viewing the Dream… and Shine Brighter! Castle show. While over at Walt Disney Studios, the Disney Park will welcome The Walt Disney Company’s second Avengers Campus, bringing all things Marvel to the French theme parks.

Currently, Disneyland Paris offers the revamped Disney’s Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel, and Avengers Campus looks to grow its superhero footprint before other additions like Arendelle: World of Frozen make their way to the Disney Park.

Another recent update to Disneyland Paris was the arrival of the paid “FastPass” service, Disney Premier Access, which launched last year. With prices ranging from €7 per Guest to €16 per Guest, visitors at the Disney Parks can purchase speedier access to their favorite attractions.

Like the Disney Genie system in the United States, the current cost per attraction at the Disney Resort can change sporadically depending on the season. The selected rides and experiences cost the following, according to the official Disneyland Paris app:

Autopia: €7 per Guest

Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast: €11 per Guest

Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain: €16 per Guest

Star Tours: The Adventure Continues: €7 per Guest

Peter Pan’s Flight: €14 per Guest

Big Thunder Mountain: €16 per Guest

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror: €14 per Guest

Ratatouille: The Adventure: €14 per Guest

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril: €7 per Guest

Orbitron: €7 per Guest

Phantom Manor: €7 per Guest

Crush’s Coaster €16 per Guest

With a total reaching €136 (approx. $146) to experience the above attractions as part of the Disney Premier Access system, the “FastPass” service at Disneyland Paris is a costly endeavor, especially when bought after an already purchased theme park ticket. Now, it seems Disney Parks is introducing a new Ultimate option — Disney Premier Access Ultimate — allowing Guests to pay a one-off fee in order to ride each of the 12 attractions, saving approximately €46 (approx. $49).

According to a Disney press release (via PixieDust), the announcement of the Disney Premier Access Ultimate is as follows:

“Following the introduction of Disney Premier Access last year, Disneyland Paris will launch this summer Disney Premier Access Ultimate, an optional digital service that provides guests with one-time expedited access to 12 of our most popular attractions across both parks, starting at 90€.

Disney clarifies that the Disney Premier Access Ultimate offering can be bought in addition to the pay-per-ride offer currently operating:

Disney Premier Access Ultimate allows guests to enjoy the ability to skip the regular queue line, in addition to Disney Premier Access One which remains available for individual attractions. Disney Premier Access Ultimate serves yet another option for guests who wish to further customize their resort experience and can be booked on the same day or in advance through the Disneyland Paris website, mobile application, and some travel agencies.”

Attractions for the Ultimate option include: “Indiana Jones™ and the Temple of Peril, Autopia®, Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast, Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain, Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, Peter Pan’s Flight, Big Thunder Mountain, Phantom Manor, Crush’s Coaster, Ratatouille: The Adventure, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Cars ROAD TRIP.”

Guests can view and purchase their Disney Premier Access selections via the Disneyland Paris app. There is no official launch date for the Disney Premier Access Ultimate. For all current information regarding Disney Premier Access, head to the official Disneyland Paris website here.

