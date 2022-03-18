Disney Park Wows Guests With Updated Anniversary Nighttime Show

The 30th anniversary celebrations at Disneyland Paris began on March 6, 2022. As the fourth decade of Disney magic in France begins, Disney Parks have marked the momentous occasion with all-new entertainment, food, and merchandise.

One new addition to Disneyland Park, is the jaw-dropping drone show, Disney D-light, at Sleeping Beauty Castle. Now, just weeks after debuting, Disney has already updated the nighttime pre-show of Disney Illuminations.

Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village have ushered in a new era of Disneyland Paris with their celebration of 30 years in the Disney Parks portfolio. Of course, like most Disney Resorts worldwide, Disneyland Paris began as just one Park, the former Euro Disneyland Park, in 1992. Since it has grown exponentially with the addition of a Disney’s Hollywood Studios-style second Park — Walt Disney Studios Park — and new lands like the upcoming Avengers Campus, Arendelle: World of Frozen, and Star Wars Land.

With the birthday celebrations in full swing, Guests have been treated to new offerings at the Resort. Dream… and Shine Brighter plays daily in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle and brings over 30 Disney characters together in a party-like event. Also at Disneyland Park’s Central Plaza is the Gardens of Wonder — a walkthrough attraction featuring topiaries and statues of prominent Disney icons like Belle, Tiana, and Merida from Beauty and the Beast (1991), The Princess and the Frog (2009), and Brave (2012), respectively.

As Disney Illuminations returned to Sleeping Beauty Castle after being suspended due to the pandemic and guidance from French authorities, the 30th anniversary also sees a pre-show added to the nighttime Guest experience. Disney D-light uses creative drone technology to light up the sky over Disneyland Park. The official website describes the show:

As night falls, prepare to be amazed as this brand-new, magical moment uses ground-breaking technology to illuminate Sleeping Beauty Castle, followed by the spectacular Disney Illuminations. It’s the perfect way to end a 30th Anniversary day.

Previously, Disney D-light was relatively short but on March 17, 2022, Disneyland Paris updated the drone show. As DLP Report (@DLPReport) revealed on Twitter:

Video: tonight Disneyland Paris premiered a longer version of the “Disney D-Light” projection and drone show by combining it with the popular “After Glow” post-show segment. Both are now blended together before Disney Illuminations with a new “wow moment” transition!

The outlet shared another tweet showcasing one of the big changes, and arguably, something which many Guests were likely anticipating:

The one obvious drone effect that was missing and they finally did it!

The drone show already features a creative play on Mickey Mouse when the lights form a “30” in the shape of the iconic Mouse ears that have permeated Disney branding for decades, but the addition of the arch over the Castle is something that has also been historic for Disney’s branding. Its inclusion here is definitely a “wow” moment for the Guests watching.

For the Guests visiting Disneyland Paris during the 30th anniversary, they can experience the new additions while also enjoying other fan-favorite attractions and rides. Rides like Disneyland Paris’ Haunted Mansion, Phantom Manor, Big Thunder Mountain, Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, and Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain — this Park’s version of Space Mountain. All these attractions, and a handful more, are included in Disneyland Paris’ paid “Fastpass” service, Disney Premier Access.

Looking to the future, Disney Parks’ second Avengers Campus is due to debut this summer at Walt Disney Studios Park. For easy access to this new themed land and the plethora of other attractions, Guests can book to stay in one of the many Disney hotels. The Resort includes Disney’s Newport Bay Club, Disney’s Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel, Disney’s Sequoia Lodge, Disney’s Hotel Cheyenne, Disney’s Hotel Santa Fe, and Disney’s Davy Crockett Ranch which reopens on April 1st. As for Disneyland Hotel, the premium lodging is undergoing extensive refurbishment which will bring Tangled (2010) and Frozen (2013) theming into a Guest’s hotel stay.

Are you planning to visit Disneyland Paris during its 30th anniversary?