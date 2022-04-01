Guests Wake Up to Snow-Covered Disney Park as Cold Weather Descends

Guests waking up at one Disney Resort were in for a surprise this morning as cold weather and snow descended on the theme parks.

Stretching all over Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris, snowfall covered each of Disney’s magical lands and attractions, casting a wintery spell for Guests on their vacation. See photos and videos below!

As a Disney Park destination, Disneyland Paris is perhaps one of the most exciting to visit. Nestled away in France, Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park boast exciting attractions and experiences that differ from those found in the Unites States’ Parks, Walt Disney World Resort, and Disneyland Resort.

In the near future, Walt Disney Studios Park will open The Walt Disney Company’s second Avengers Campus, including an Iron Man overlay at the current Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith attraction. Eventually, Disneyland Paris will also open Arendelle: The World of Frozen and a Star Wars Land reportedly akin to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at the American Disney Parks.

In addition to the exciting developments at the French theme parks, the Resort is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary celebrations, bringing Guests new shows like Disney D-light and Dream… and Shine Brighter! which occur around Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland Park.

And to make that celebration even more magical, the weather has taken a turn, with snow raining down on the Parks. Sharing to Twitter, DLP Report (@DLPReport) showed, through photos and videos, just how the snow came down over Disneyland Paris.

The snow sticks on the ground, pretty incredible for April!

Photos: snowing at Disneyland Paris today!

Discoveryland covered in snow today!

Snow across Adventureland today

Olaf has seen better days

Snowy Thunder Mesa this morning

Snow in the jungle? Only at Disneyland Paris!

More on Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris will be celebrating its 30th anniversary for many months to come, meaning Guests visiting or staying in one of the Disney hotels will be able to experience the event.

The Disney hotel portfolio at Disneyland Paris is one of the biggest after Walt Disney World, and most recently, the Parks opened Disney’s Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel, which joins other accommodations like Disney’s Hotel Cheyenne, Disney’s Hotel Santa Fe, and Disney’s Newport Bay Club. The Resort’s premier hotel destination, Disneyland Hotel, is currently under renovation and will reopen with theming including Tangled (2010) and Frozen (2013).

In terms of visiting Disneyland Park or Walt Disney Studios Park, Guests will now face increased prices across annual passes and un-dated tickets. In addition to these inflated costs, Disneyland Paris also utilizes a “FastPass” system similar to Disney Genie+, whereby Guests can purchase Disney Premier Access to enter attractions such as Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain, Phantom Manor, and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril.

Have you ever visited a Disney Park in the snow? Let us know in the comments down below!