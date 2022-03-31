Disney Park Raises Annual Pass and Ticket Prices Effective Immediately

Two of The Walt Disney Company’s theme parks are currently experiencing momentous occasions. The Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary celebrations are underway with all-new entertainment like Disney Enchantment over Cinderella Castle, while Disneyland Paris is celebrating 30 years of welcoming Guests with new shows, new merchandise, and…new ticket prices?

Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary kicked off on 6 March 2022 and ushered in the next decade for Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village. With a new Disney Illuminations preshow titled Disney D-light featuring drones as well as the Sleeping Beauty Castle show, Dream… and Shine Brighter, and the Gardens of Wonder, the 30th anniversary is a remarkable event at the Disney Park.

For Guests intending to visit either Disneyland Park or Walt Disney Studios Park, it has been revealed that the French theme parks have increased both their annual pass prices and ticket prices for undated tickets effective immediately. Sharing to Twitter, DLP Report (@DLPReport) detailed the news of annual passes increasing in price:

From today, Annual Passes prices have been updated (new purchases and renewals) with incremental increases between €20-40 across the board. Conditions and benefits are guaranteed until October 3, 2022 which may be when the new line of passes could finally be unveiled.

Replying to a Guest query, DLP Report shared more information on the changes and benefits:

Nothing changes for now for existing passes OR new passes (there won’t be “2 tiers” of Infinity Passes). However Disney changed some benefits in the new contracts so they reserve the right to remove them. They have not so far.

Finally, the ticket prices for undated tickets were shared, with an increase of six to eleven euros across the board:

– Prices have also been updated for the UNdated tickets with increases of €6 and €11 (these are “use anytime” prices, lower prices are available based on a seasonal calendar if you prebook your day(s) online). – Dated tickets are now available for sale up to Feb 5, 2023.

While it is evident that Disney Parks worldwide are upping costs across various services, the price increase of annual passes at Disneyland Paris has come as a shock to some after the Disney Park only lifted its prices in November last year. The Disney Parks in France currently offer Discovery, Magic Plus, Magic Flex, and Infinity pass types.

2021 also saw Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, and Central Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort reveal its new annual pass banding and prices with changes to certain benefits across the board.

Disneyland Paris Guests will now not only have to pay an increased price for their annual passes or general tickets but will also have to incur extra charges to use the Disney Premier Access service. Similar to Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane Selections in Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, Disney Premier Access allows Guests to ride attractions quicker using a paid service.

Attractions include Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain, Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, Big Thunder Mountain, and Phantom Manor — Disneyland Paris’ Haunted Mansion-style ride.

For Disneyland Paris’ full range of tickets, head to the official website here. And for annual passes click here.

Will you be visiting Disneyland Paris any time soon? Let us know in the comments down below!