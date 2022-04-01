Exclusive Spider-Man Moment, Doctor Strange Bar and More at Disney’s Marvel Hotel

Disneyland Paris is the home to many hotels.

Most recently, Disney’s Hotel New York was reimagined by Walt Disney Imagineering to become Disney Parks’ first exclusive Marvel-themed hotel, aptly titled Disney’s Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel.

Disney’s superhero hotel is a Marvel fan’s dream, from exclusive Spider-Man moments to a Doctor Strange-style bar lounge. Here is the complete guide to Disney’s Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel.

Disneyland Paris Hotels

What hotels are onsite at Disneyland Paris?

Disneyland Paris needs many hotels to house its Guests with two theme parks, Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village, attracting millions of visitors all year round.

Therefore, Disneyland Paris boasts a large portfolio of Disney hotels. They include Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel, Disney’s Newport Bay Club, Disney’s Sequoia Lodge, Disney’s Hotel Cheyenne, Disney’s Santa Fe, and self-catering cabins at Disney’s Davy Crockett Ranch.

What was Disney’s Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel before?

Before its retheme to a Marvel Cinematic Universe art gallery, Disney’s Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel was simply Disney’s Hotel New York. The Disney hotel was designed by postmodern architect Michael Graves who drew on 20th century Art Deco in his creation.

The hotel opened in 1992, the same year as Disneyland Park — formerly Euro Disneyland Park — and will be celebrating its three decades of operation during Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary celebrations, which began on March 6, 2022.

Former Disney Parks, Experiences and Products chairman and now CEO Bob Chapek announced the hotel retheme during 2017’s D23 Expo, with the MCU influence being revealed to Guests in June last year.

Disney’s Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel

What rooms are at Disney’s Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel?

The official Disneyland Paris website describes the rooms at the Marvel Disney hotel as the following:

Enjoy chic New York-themed rooms adorned with MARVEL art. Contemporary, comfortable settings with unmistakable New York style. Each room contains a couple of vibrant MARVEL prints. Timeless and sophisticated Superior rooms. Enjoy modern Manhattan-style rooms with a power-up of Marvel Super Hero portraits. You can also upgrade your Superior Room (including rooms adapted for Guests with reduced mobility) to one with a garden view or terrace or even a Superior Family Room.

Prices for one night and two Guests range from approximately $600-$1,600. The Disneyland Paris hotel features 471 standard rooms, 14 accessible rooms, 65 executive rooms, and 25 suites.

Room decor is inspired by the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and other Marvel Universe characters, and each room includes pieces of carefully curated Marvel art. Disney’s Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel houses the world’s largest collection of Marvel artwork, including over 350 pieces designed by more than 110 international artists. The gallery hotel is truly one of a kind.

What restaurants and bars are at the hotel?

Disney’s Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel features two restaurant dining locations: the Manhattan Restaurant and the Downtown Restaurant.

The Manhattan Restaurant is a sit-down-style eatery featuring many Italian dishes and includes both vegetarian and vegan options. Guests will dine under a carefully constructed chandelier of Asgard.

The Downtown Restaurant — said to be the local spot for Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson — is this Disney hotel’s all-you-can-eat-buffet. With a twist. The restaurant’s cuisine is crafted around the boroughs of New York City such as Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, and involves Guests choosing from American, Italian, and Chinese food stations.

The four-star Disney hotel at Disneyland Paris also includes two bar locations, which also offer light bites for those wanting an adult evening after visiting Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park all day. The hotel has the Skyline Bar and the more relaxed Bleeker Street Lounge.

Disney describes the Skyline Bar as the following:

The breathtaking view will make you feel like you’re overlooking New York from the top of a skyscraper. The perfect place to spot a high-flying Super Hero!

Meanwhile, they describe the Bleeker Street Lounge:

Sample the fine selection of craft beers, organic wines, soft drinks and coffees at this hip loft-style hangout. Admire the view over Lake Disney as you enjoy a craft beer, a glass of organic wine, a cup or tea or a fresh coffee. It’s the perfect place to unwind after a heroic day of activity in the Parks.

What other activities can Guests do at the hotel?

As Disney Parks Blog revealed:

The hotel experience will take immersive storytelling to heroic heights! Guests can stand alongside a friendly neighborhood favorite for a selfie with Spider-Man at the Heroic Selfie Spot at the Super Hero Station, where there will be photo ops aplenty. Aspiring comic book artists can sharpen their skills at the Marvel Design Studio, while sports enthusiasts can power up at the fitness center, indoor and outdoor Metro Pool, and Hero Training Zone, an outdoor field with dedicated areas for a variety of sports activities for guests of all ages.

Marvel at Disneyland Paris

When will Avengers Campus open at Walt Disney Studios Park?

Following the successful launch of Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure Park, Disneyland Paris will see its own Marvel-themed land open this summer, although a specific date is yet to be announced.

Avengers Campus will feature the WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure attraction, the rethemed Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith ride — the coaster will transition into a Tony Stark/Iron Man overlay — and Doctor Strange: Journey Into the Mystic Arts.

The Marvel land presents Guests with multiple character experiences, and at Disneyland Resort, heroes like Captain America, Spider-Man, and Loki have been seen at the Disney Park. Additionally, there will be numerous food and drink locations, such as Pym Test Kitchen and Avengers Canteen Service.

It may not be an immersive experience like the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, but Marvel Studios has well and truly entered the Disney theme park experience with this unique one-of-a-kind Marvel hotel from the Walt Disney Company.

Will you be visiting Disney’s Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel anytime soon? Let us know in the comments down below!