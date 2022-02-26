Disney Asking Guests to Fork Out Even MORE For Full Starcruiser Experience

In mere days, Walt Disney World’s next feat in Imagineering will finally debut. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will welcome Guests for their two-night stays from March 1, 2022, bringing the galaxy far, far away directly into their Disney Resort vacation.

With an already hefty price tag of around $5,000 for the two-night itinerary, Guests may think everything is included while staying aboard the Halcyon. Think again. Disney is charging $99 for another service.

After the announcement of a Star Wars hotel back in 2017 kickstarted anticipation for Disney’s next galactic venture, fans were clamoring for a chance to be involved with the immersive experience. But, last year saw the price tag drop for the two-night excursion, and fans were immediately concerned with just how expensive the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser was. Was it worth the money?

When the Walt Disney Company released the first peek at the Halcyon Starcruiser, Guests began canceling their pricey bookings due to the seemingly less-than-expected look of the new hotel. As press and influencers poured inside of Disney’s latest experience this week, and with a detailed report from ABC’s Good Morning America, the contentious Starcruiser grew only more divisive with some celebrating it’s theming and others questioning its value.

For context a two-night stay on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser begins at $4,809 for a two-person Voyage, running up to $5,999 for a group of four. And now, even with such a high price tag, Disney is asking Guests to fork out an additional cost on top of those already announced, proving the hotel is not all-inclusive after all.

Even though a package on the Galactic Starcruiser includes a day ticket to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, some experiences like dining at Oga’s Cantina and building a lightsaber at Savi’s Handbuilt Lightsabers are not included. Neither is a seat at the Captain’s Table onboard the Halcyon which exists in the Star Wars sequel timeline. Yes, Guests can encounter characters like Rey, Kylo Ren, and Chewbacca — among a host of newcomers — on the cruiser.

Now, following reviews it has been revealed that there is at least another experience that will require an additional cost. Brooke McDonald shared that the Starcruiser will be offering a “CSL Portrait Experience” for a fee of $99. Chandrila Star Line, or CSL, is the fictional company that owns the Halcyon, and much like Walt Disney World’s “Capture Your Moment” photo package, Guests will be able to secure a private photo session while on their galactic excursion. McDonald’s report notes:

For a $99 introductory rate, you’ll get a 30-minute private photoshoot with an “Image Scanner,” aka Disney PhotoPass photographer, in scenic locations around the ship. The experience needs to be booked by phone in advance of your voyage, and includes the high-resolution downloads.

The additional cost for these photos on top of an already circa $5,000 two-night stay is likely to irk some Guests who have already forked out such a large amount for this Star Wars experience.

It is not strange, however, that Disney is requiring this additional charge. Ahead of the most recent Disney Earnings Call, the earnings report revealed a staggering $7 billion in theme parks revenue for the first quarter.

Voyages on the Halcyon begin in days with Guests finally able to experience The Sublight Lounge and the Crown of Corellia Dining Room, as well as meet new characters like Ouannii and songstress, Gaya.

Do you think the Starcruiser Portrait Experience should be complimentary? Let us know in the comments down below!