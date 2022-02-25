Disney Announces All-New Sequel Era Characters Joining ‘Star Wars’ Canon

It has been a long time since Disney first announced the immersive Star Wars hotel experience headed for Walt Disney World back in 2019.

The opening of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is now just days away and Disney has revealed the full list of characters Guests will encounter aboard the Halcyon. Let’s take a look at the new characters of the Star Wars sequel trilogy era.

Ahead of its debut for paying Guests (for those that haven’t canceled), Disney granted press and influencers the chance to explore the new Star Wars hotel which sits adjacent to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

As anticipation ramps up for the new hotel joining Walt Disney World’s extensive portfolio of Resorts, and the journey that will go “horribly, horribly wrong”, Good Morning America finally alleviated some of Disney Parks and Star Wars fans’ questions and concerns when it gave a first look at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

Now, Disney has revealed the characters, along with their bios, that will appear in this new era of Star Wars storytelling. Via ComicBook, here is the complete list of those characters Guests will encounter during their two-night stay in the galaxy far, far away aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

Captain Riyola Keevan

“Charismatic, respected and trustworthy, Captain Keevan leads each voyage aboard the Halcyon starcruiser. The Pantoran is strong and decisive, and endears herself to both her crew and her passengers by being fair to all and cool under pressure – a skill she’s learned from her … ‘adventurous’ history.”

Cruise Director Lenka Mok

“There is much fun to be had aboard the starcruiser, and Lenka Mok is guests’ go-to crew member to discover it all. As the captain’s right hand, Mok is in charge of onboard entertainment – it’s her job to make sure each voyage is memorable.”

SK-62O

“This astromech droid is Mok’s assistant cruise director, ensuring things run smoothly and on time. He keeps an eye on all the workings of the ship and is devoted to Mok and Captain Keevan. And while he loves to have fun with guests, he’s also good in a pinch if anything should go awry (one of his many hidden talents).”

Sammie

“Sammie’s proficiency as the ship’s newly arrived mechanic is actually not his most endearing feature. His enthusiasm and good-natured personality quickly won over the starcruiser’s crew and makes him popular among guests who happen across his path. He’s clearly eager to prove himself on such a renowned vessel, and his tasks always seem to get done … somehow.”

Gaya

“Singer, songwriter and all-around galactic superstar, Gaya is known for her powerful voice and distinctive music. The Twi’lek provides this voyage’s featured entertainment with an exclusive performance in the Crown of Corellia Dining Room … but may also have another reason for being onboard the starcruiser.”

Raithe Kole

“As Gaya’s manager, it’s Raithe’s job to ensure the superstar gets everything she wants – no matter what. If he has to bend some rules to make that happen, this smooth talker is willing to do what’s necessary. While he’s not a member of the ship’s crew, he may be found in some … restricted areas. He’s just making sure all of Gaya’s unwritten contracts are being honored, of course.”

Ouannii

“A talented Rodian musician, Ouannii provides accompaniment for Gaya’s performances in the Crown of Corellia Dining Room. While she speaks Huttese (the same language of infamous gangster Jabba the Hutt), Ouannii’s charm and affable personality help make instant connections with guests as she explores the ship and makes new relationships in her off hours.”

Sandro Alimander

“Sandro is an aspiring musician and songwriter who is onboard the starcruiser to catch a glimpse of his favorite superstar, Gaya. Guests may catch the Togruta playing his stringed instrument in the Atrium, and they can even join him in a song. While Sandro’s primary goal is to get Gaya’s attention, he may discover a new goal on this journey.”

D3-O9

“D3-O9 is a talkative droid guests may see on vidscreens. Her primary responsibility is running ship logistics, so she knows everyone and everything happening onboard during a voyage. But her favorite part of the job is talking with passengers. Commissioned centuries ago by Chandrila Star Line’s founder, D3 has seen the ship’s history – and the entire galaxy – evolve, and she’s not shy about sharing her knowledge and opinions with passengers.”

The Saja

“In Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the Empire destroys the Jedi temple on Jedha, which was under the protection of a group known as the Guardians of the Whills. Though their survivors were scattered throughout the galaxy, the Guardians remained dedicated to preserving knowledge of the Force. Descendants of this group, known as the Saja, have found safe haven aboard the starcruiser and use one of its training pods to teach the ancient art of the lightsaber. Though not Jedi themselves, the Saja can sense the Force in others and teach them how to find their own connection to this mystical power.”

Chewbacca

“A legendary Wookiee warrior and Han Solo’s former co-pilot of the Millennium Falcon, Chewbacca (‘Chewie,’ for short) always seems to find himself in the heart of galactic conflict. He has friends aboard the starcruiser … and he always does whatever it takes to help friends in need.”

Rey

Played by Daisy Ridley in the Star Wars Skywalker Saga from Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015) onwards, Rey will appear onboard the Halcyon Starcruiser:

“A Force-wielding hero of the Resistance, Rey is recruiting people to her cause along the planets of the galaxy’s Outer Rim, including Batuu. Rey boards the starcruiser to help protect passengers from the First Order and secure information that will help the cause.”

Kylo Ren

Fellow sequel character, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), will hunt for Rey as Guests experience the Star Wars hotel:

“The Supreme Leader of the First Order strikes fear in the hearts of his foes with his imposing mask, long dark robe, iconic hilted red lightsaber and notoriously violent temper. As a highly trained, Force-wielding warrior, Kylo Ren is determined to root out the Resistance and is constantly searching for one of the movement’s most prominent figures – Rey.”

There you have it. All the upcoming characters joining the Star Wars canon from March 1.

The events on the Halcyon occur during the time between the polarising Star Wars sequel trilogy movies, Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode XI — The Rise of Skywalker (2019). The presence of Rey and Kylo Ren onboard the Starcruiser ultimately changes elements of the grander Star Wars story so it will be intriguing to see how the two adversaries turned allies and lovers interact under the shadow of the First Order.

And, speaking of lovers, it was recently revealed that Han Solo and Princess Leia Organa, played by Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher in the original and sequel trilogies, respectively, had their honeymoon on the Halcyon Starcruiser. Hopefully, there will be love all around for Disney’s latest venture when it opens the Star Wars hotel for paying Guests when voyages begin March 1, 2022.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser features The Sublight Lounge and the Crown of Corellia Dining Room among other experiences like wielding a lightsaber.

Are you booked into the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser? Let us know in the comments down below!