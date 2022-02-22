Disney’s Starcruiser Will Change a Huge Piece of ‘Star Wars’ Canon

When the Star Wars hotel was originally announced at the 2017 D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, Disney purported that, for the first time, fans of a galaxy far, far away could truly become part of the Star Wars story, even role-playing as their own Star Wars characters if they so choose.

With the first voyage on the Halcyon luxury starship “blasting off” on March 1, 2022, Disney has ramped up its marketing efforts for the Star Wars-themed hotel. While earlier efforts were not well-received, the latest Starcruiser promo video has fixed some of the seemingly low-budget problems that Disney previously had.

And, now, some additional details have emerged regarding how the Starcruiser’s story — a journey that goes “horribly, horribly wrong” according to executive Ann Morrow-Johnson — will tie into the larger Star Wars canon, specifically in regard to how Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren/Ben Solo (Adam Driver) interact with one another in the final Skywalker Saga movie.

The Walt Disney Company recently shared a video that included the quote:

“There’s a love story on board… and we’ll get to see some of the characters that we know and love from the films, including Rey and Kylo, who will actually meet up again for probably the first, and maybe the only, time between [The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker].”

Join Imagineer Travis Finstein & Matt Martin from Lucasfilm Franchise Content & Strategy as they share more about the Halcyon starcruiser, the setting for your Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser adventure: 💫 https://t.co/ZCGOTRz8AH pic.twitter.com/lBsiBj9hdu — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 18, 2022

As a recent article noted:

The way the first interaction in Episode IX is structured, audiences are left to believe it’s the first time Rey and Ren have seen each other since The Last Jedi. However, the year between the films offers the possibility for other events to transpire.

Clearly, Disney is using the Starcruiser’s spot in the Star Wars timeline — between the sequel trilogy’s Episode VIII and Episode IX — to allow for one of these “events.”

Because Kylo Ren and Rey share a strong Force bond, known as a Force dyad, any interaction the duo has is sure to be powerful. It is likely that their encounter on the Halcyon will involve a lightsaber battle, and may clear-up some of the plot holes that exist in the sequel trilogy.

For those unfamiliar with what a Force dyad is, they are extremely rare and happens, according to Star Wars lore, every few generations. This makes the connection between Kylo Ren and Rey unique and, as Starcruiser passengers are sure to experience, incredible to witness.

At one point in The Rise of Skywalker, Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) explains:

The life force of your bond, a dyad in the Force. A power like life itself. Unseen for generations. And now, the power of two restores the one true Emperor. Related: You Can “Attend” Han and Leia’s Wedding on Disney’s Infamous Galactic Starcruiser

Although Star Wars fans did not, at the time, know exactly how long it had been since such a strong dyad in the Force had been seen, the High Republic publishing initiative provided some backstory with Zeen Mrala, who is secretly Force sensitive despite having been raised to be afraid of the Force, and Jedi Padawan Lula Talisola, who is being trained by Master Yoda.

More on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Despite the fact that Disney even went so far as to remove a particular marketing video following intense backlash, social media has decried first looks at the unimpressive interior as “pathetic”, and Disney executives are reportedly aware that Star Wars fans are “crying out in horror” regarding what they’ve seen so far, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek remains adamant the overall Star Wars hotel experience will leave Guests “blown away.”

Keep in mind, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and the Starcruiser fall in the Star Wars timeline between Star Wars: Episode VII – The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), meaning iconic characters like Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) are deceased.

We do know, however, that the legendary Chewbacca, plus sequel trilogy characters Rey and Kylo Ren will be on board and Guests will take a port excursion to Batuu’s Black Spire Outpost — but Guests who don’t choose to cancel their stays will simply have to wait and see what else awaits them onboard in Spring 2022.

What do you think about this change alteration to the existing Star Wars story?

