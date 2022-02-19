Disney Tries to Fix Galactic Starcruiser Disaster, Replaces Deleted Video

The Walt Disney Company is facing a bit of a disaster with its newest endeavor, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

For months at this point, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has come under fire for myriad reasons, from the lackluster appearance of the “luxury” Corellian starliner’s staterooms to the $6,000+ cost for a two-night trip.

Some fans have even called the entire situation surrounding the costly Resort hotel “just a mess.”

At one point, Disney even went so far as to remove a particular marketing video following intense backlash. But now, the company has given Disney Parks fans a new first look inside the Starcruiser and it appears that they are attempting to fix everything that went wrong the first time around with higher quality video and iconic background music taken straight from the Star Wars movies.

In this new video [below], Lucasfilm Franchise Content & Strategy executive Matt Martin and Walt Disney Imagineer Travis Finstein share details about the experience. The duo noted:

“When passengers come to the Starcruiser today, they will encounter a Halcyon that has been recently restored to its former glory, the way it really looked in the earliest days of its voyages across the galaxy — the way its meant to be seen.”

Although some fans believe the Starcruiser experience is already becoming less immersive before it has even launched, Disney has recently been making an effort to connect the Halcyon luxury starliner to the rest of the Star Wars story with additions like Star Wars: The High Republic novel “Mission to Disaster” by Justina Ireland and the upcoming “The Princess and Scoundrel,” which will feature Han Solo and Princess Leia Organa’s wedding onboard the Corellian ship.

Although Disney continues to assert that they are “pleased with demand” for the Star Wars-themed hotel, cancelations have been pouring in, so this clear effort to fix some of the earlier marketing mistakes for the experience speaks volumes.

Despite the fact that social media has decried first looks at the unimpressive interior as “pathetic”, and Disney executives are reportedly aware that Star Wars fans are “crying out in horror” regarding what they’ve seen so far, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek remains adamant the overall Star Wars hotel experience will leave Guests “blown away.”

Keep in mind, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and the Starcruiser fall in the Star Wars timeline between Star Wars: Episode VII – The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), meaning iconic characters like Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) are deceased.

We do know, however, that the legendary Chewbacca, plus sequel trilogy characters Rey and Kylo Ren will be on board and Guests will take a port excursion to Batuu’s Black Spire Outpost — but Guests who don’t choose to cancel their stays will simply have to wait and see what else awaits them onboard starting March 1, 2022.

