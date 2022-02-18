Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser Is Already Getting Less Immersive

Many of the decisions that The Walt Disney Company has made in regard to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel have left fans confused and, frankly, frustrated.

For months at this point, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has come under fire for myriad reasons, from the lackluster appearance of the “luxury” Corellian starliner’s staterooms to the $6,000+ cost for a two-night trip.

Some fans have even called the entire situation surrounding the costly Resort hotel “just a mess.”

Now, despite the fact that Disney has billed its Star Wars hotel as the most immersive experience Imagineers have created — when it was originally announced at the 2017 D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, Disney purported that, for the first time, fans of a galaxy far, far away could truly become part of the Star Wars story, even role-playing as their own Star Wars characters if they so choose — fans have noticed that the company already seems to be changing the level of immersion Guests will experience in a subtle way.

In the screenshot above, you can see that the “What’s Included” section of the Starcruiser planning page reads:

Your Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser vacation package includes: 2-night stay in a cabin or suite

Ongoing, immersive and interactive entertainment, where choices determine your experience*

Food and beverages on the starcruiser (excluding alcoholic and specialty beverages) and a quick-service meal at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo or other select locations at Disney’s Hollywood Studios**

Admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for your planetary excursion to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Valet parking

Exclusive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser MagicBand Related: Disney Is Officially Bringing Back Scrapped Galaxy’s Edge Plans

Previously, the “MagicBand” was referred to as a “Databand” to stay consistent with the Star Wars story and the larger Star Wars universe. Now, however — perhaps in a bid to appeal to those Disney Parks fans outside of the Star Wars fandom — Disney is referring to the bracelets with the more universally well-known “MagicBand” term.

Although this is a subtle change in syntax, it is telling. Despite assertions that the company is “pleased with demand” for the Star Wars-themed hotel, cancelations have been pouring in, so appealing to as wide of an audience as possible is undoubtedly top of mind for Disney executives.

More on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Despite the fact that Disney even went so far as to remove a particular marketing video following intense backlash, social media has decried first looks at the unimpressive interior as “pathetic”, and Disney executives are reportedly aware that Star Wars fans are “crying out in horror” regarding what they’ve seen so far, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek remains adamant the overall Star Wars hotel experience will leave Guests “blown away.”

Keep in mind, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and the Starcruiser fall in the Star Wars timeline between Star Wars: Episode VII – The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), meaning iconic characters like Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) are deceased.

We do know, however, that the legendary Chewbacca, plus sequel trilogy characters Rey and Kylo Ren will be on board and Guests will take a port excursion to Batuu’s Black Spire Outpost — but Guests who don’t choose to cancel their stays will simply have to wait and see what else awaits them onboard in Spring 2022.

What do you think about Disney already changing certain things about the level of immersion the Starcruiser offers?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!