Recently, we have reported on a price increase in both Walt Disney World Park tickets as well as with Premier Access at Disneyland Paris.

Now, we are noticing another price increase — this time for a Walt Disney World offering.

When Capture Your Moment first debuted, it was only available at Magic Kingdom, but due to the popularity of this offering, Disney World has expanded the locations and now Capture Your Moment is available at all four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Disney World describes Capture Your Moment as:

Reserve a personalized 20-minute photo session that captures the fun and excitement of your special day—and your own unique style! We’ll get everyone in the picture and give you lots of different shots to choose from. Then just purchase your favorites to download and share! […] While photos are not included in the price of your personalized photo session, Guests who have Memory Maker, Memory Maker One Day, a qualifying Walt Disney World Annual Pass with a Disney PhotoPass benefit, or a Walt Disney World Annual Pass with the Disney PhotoPass Downloads add-on can download these Capture Your Moment photos at no extra cost!

Previously, the Capture Your Moment photo sessions were priced at $50 per 20 minutes; however, now Disney has raised the price for these private sessions and Guests will now have to pay $79 for a 20 minute session.

Per the Disney website:

Guests who wish to book time with a photographer for longer than 20 minutes must book additional 20-minute sessions in advance, with each session priced at $79.

If you are interested in booking a Capture Your Moment photo session at Walt Disney World, visit the official website or contact your travel agent today.

