Massive Price Hike Hits Disney’s New “FastPass” System

At Disneyland Paris, change is in the air as a major milestone quickly approaches. In just a few short weeks, we will be celebrating the 30th anniversary at Disneyland Paris, which will be an exciting experience for all! Sleeping Beauty Castle is ready to be lit up with LED lighting, decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations will return, and there is an all-new song for the celebration! And that is just the tip of the iceberg, we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that will light the sky!

With the incoming crowds will also come longer wait times, which is something no Guest likes. Luckily, Premier Access is available to Guests for purchase. Before Disney World and Disneyland implemented Disney Genie, we saw Disneyland Paris lead the pack with Premier Access. Premier Access is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to pick a return time for one of the rides available in Premier Access. Each ride has its own individual cost associated with it, and can only be used to skip the line once. These costs are meant to fluctuate depending on the season and the level of business at the Park. This goes for both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park. The only other Disney Park that offers a Premier Access system is Shanghai Disney.

When Premier Access first launched, Disney did state that the pricing will vary depending on popularity. For example, more popular and E-ticket attractions may cost more than those rides that do not typically have a long line or such high demand. They also stated that the prices for each attraction may change depending on what the time of year is. For example, if you visit Disneyland Paris during the peak seasons, Premier Access may cost more.

Recently we saw prices drop, but now, it looks like Disney is getting ready to profit off of incoming crowds. Here is a list of the previously listed Premier Access costs:

Autopia: €5 per Guest (which equals nearly $6)

Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast: €9 per Guest (which equals just over $14)

Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain: €13 per Guest (which equals just over $14)

Star Tours: The Adventure Continues: €5 per Guest (which equals nearly $6)

Peter Pan’s Flight: €12 per Guest (which equals just over $14)

Big Thunder Mountain: €13 per Guest (which equals just over $14)

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror: €13 per Guest (which equals just over $14)

Ratatouille: The Adventure: €12 per Guest (which equals just over $14)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril: €5 per Guest (which equals nearly $6)

Orbitron: €5 per Guest (which equals nearly $6)

Phantom Manor: €5 per Guest (which equals nearly $6)

And here is what they cost, now.

Autopia: €7 per Guest

Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast: €11 per Guest

Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain: €10ths 6 per Guest

Star Tours: The Adventure Continues: €7 per Guest

Peter Pan’s Flight: €14 per Guest

Big Thunder Mountain: €16 per Guest

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror: €14 per Guest

Ratatouille: The Adventure: €14 per Guest

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril: €7 per Guest

Orbitron: €7 per Guest

Phantom Manor: €7 per Guest

From this, we can see that every attraction has gone up around €2, which comes out to a $2.30 increase in USD. Although this may not seem like a total jump, we must remember that this is not like Disney Genie+, and Guests must pay per ride all day long, which can easily add up, especially if you are traveling with a family or larger group. However, this flux in cost is something that Disney Guests will have to learn to accept with this new system.

The Disneyland Paris website currently states:

From 5 August, turbo-charge your day with Disney Premier Access! Got the need for speed? Disney Premier Access is a paid service that gives you speedy access to some of our most popular attractions thanks to a dedicated fast lane. Limited availability! Get in the fast lane with Disney Premier Access Hit top speed like Lightning McQueen with Disney Premier Access and join the fast lane that lets you skip the regular queue at some of our most popular attractions. With Disney Premier Access under the bonnet, you’ll fill up your day with even more smiles per hour!

At the moment, there are a handful of shut-down attractions which are still getting updated or adjusted. For the month of February, Guests can expect to see the following attractions closed for their respective dates:

Crush’s Coaster : 1st – 4th

La Taniere du Dragon : 1st – 28th

“it’s a Small World” : 1st – 28th

Lancelot’s Carrousel : 1st – 4th

Pirates of the Caribbean : 1st – 4th

Thunder Mesa riverboats : 19th – 28th

Les Mysteres du Nautilus : 1st – 28th

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary just weeks away. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access, which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line. Tonight, Illuminations will finally return to Disneyland Paris, and soon we will see Sleeping Beauty Castle twinkle in the night sky with the new LED lighting package.

