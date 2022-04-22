New Avengers Campus Looks Nothing Like Disneyland Paris’ Concept Art

With the opening of the second Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, more announcements continue to keep Guests waiting for a chance to visit the new area of the Walt Disney Studios Park and experience the thrill of joining the Avengers on their missions.
This new expansion is set to open in the summer of 2022, and every day, Guests can see the land quickly coming to competition as Cast Members continue to add details to the buildings of the land.
Not too long ago, Disney announced the arrival of the new Avengers Deployment Vehicle, or “ADV,” an exciting new vehicle that will allow Guests to meet their favorite Avenger throughout the land as they quickly move to their next mission.
As Guests eagerly wait for the official opening date for the new Avengers Campus, Yosh (@Thunder_Yosh) took the opportunity to share an exclusive look at the soft opening of the land. However, it looks nothing like the original concept art prepared for Disneyland Paris.
The soft opening is taking place tonight at Avengers Campus!
Des softs opening se déroulent ce soir à Avengers Campus ! pic.twitter.com/NMLYzBrP7O
— Yosh (@Thunder_Yosh) April 21, 2022
And as if the view of this attraction wasn’t enough, Yosh even added an exclusive sneak peek of the new Iron Man audio-animatronic.
Exclusively: The Iron Man audio animatronic !
En exclusivité :
L'audio animatronic Iron Man ! pic.twitter.com/25oduSlrgc
— Yosh (@Thunder_Yosh) April 21, 2022
We can see several iconic Avengers in the pictures, including Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, The Guardians of the Galaxy, Shuri, and even Thanos. However, these heroes look nothing like they do in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, as the images seem hand-drawn. Besides, while this carnival attraction, though labeled “Avengers house of mirrors,” may seem fun, it could not compete with the innovative and immersive rides found at Disneyland Paris. This hilarious coincidence is clearly not related to the official Disney Parks, not the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it makes for a pretty comedic tweet from Yosh.
With characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Loki, Captain America, Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, The Eternals, Shang-Chi, and Moon Knight arriving at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure, we can’t wait to see who will make an appearance at Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park.
Regarding the new Avengers Campus expansion at Disneyland Paris, Disney Parks Blog explained:
As recently announced, Walt Disney Studios Park will be home to a new Marvel-themed area called Avengers Campus, part of a multi-year expansion for the park that will also include “Frozen” and Star Wars-themed areas, opening in phases starting in 2021. Avengers Campus will immerse guests in action-packed adventures with incredible attractions, heroic encounters and new restaurants as seen in this new concept art above!
With highly themed hotels and restaurants in addition to the already impressive attractions and characters, there is so much to look forward to with the new Avengers Campus expansion.
