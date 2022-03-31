Chaos Arrives At Avengers Campus With The Release Of ‘Moon Knight’ Series

There have been reported sightings of Moon Knight at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure, bringing chaos to the Park.

The official Disney Parks (@disneyparks) account shared a video on TikTok where they announced the arrival of the newest character to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe at Avengers Campus. With news of character meet and greets soon coming back to normal, Guests will possibly be able to meet and interact with this mysterious character on an even closer experience.

You can see the video down below!

Chaos has arrived. There have been reported #MoonKnight sightings at #AvengersCampus in #DisneyCaliforniaAdventure. Stream #MoonKnight on @Disney+ now!

Much like other characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Loki, Captain America, Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, The Eternals, and Shang-Chi have made appearances at Avengers Campus, now Moon Knight will be wandering the land and possibly delighting Guests with his abilities thanks to the release of his new series on Disney+.

Moon Knight will be joining Iron-Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Thor, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, The Wasp, The Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, and the Dora Milaje, who can currently be found at the Avengers Headquarters and the Ancient Sanctum within the Avengers Campus.

In the series, which is expected to be six episodes long, viewers will follow Marc Spector, a former Marine struggling with dissociative identity disorder after being granted the powers of an Egyptian moon god. He soon discovers that these newfound powers can be both a blessing and a curse to his troubled life.

Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, described Moon Knight as “brutal.” He elaborated, stating the following:

It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do. There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?’ No. We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight.

We can’t wait to see Guests interacting with this mysterious character and to learn more of his story on Disney+.

More on Disney California Adventure

There is so much to see and do at Disney California Adventure Park! Guests can enjoy Buena Vista Street as they walk the roads Walt had in Hollywood, enjoy a hand-dipped corn dog at Award Wieners, Head to Cars Land to enjoy the neon signage and Radiator Springs Racers, check out the new Marvel-themed land in Avengers Campus, where they can meet Spider-Man, Loki, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and so many more characters. And of course, you have to ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT. Rock on the Silly Symphony Swings as well, and go catch Jack Jack on Incredicoaster! The list of rides and attractions never ends!

Plus, at Disneyland, there is so much for Guests to enjoy! Now that the mask mandate has dropped for fully vaccinated Guests, Guests can enter buildings without a face covering if they so choose. Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic, and craving a churro! Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land, and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Plus, now at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run.

Are you excited to meet Moon Knight on your next visit to Avengers Campus? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!