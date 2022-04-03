Guests React to Moon Knight’s Disney Park Debut, Demand More ‘Star Wars’ Characters

With the release of his new Disney+ original series, Moon Knight arrived at Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure Park the night of March 30, 2022, and Guests had a lot to say about it.

Some Guests — seemingly the minority, though — were excited to see Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest character at the Parks, like Twitter user Matthew R (@ItsJustMatthewR), who shared images of the mysterious caped character on his account:

MOON KNIGHT IS IN AVENGERS CAMPUS

Others, however, were underwhelmed due to the lack of interaction with Moon Knight, as he was posted on the balcony of the Avengers Headquarters. While this could change shortly with character meet and greets coming back to normal, Guests probably expected more from this new appearance.

Nonetheless, this didn’t make the character ‘s appearance less impressive, as Redditor DOOT (u/TheIJDGuy) noted on his post to the r/marvelmemes subreddit:

My knees felt weak just looking at Moon Knight in his mummified glory

However, the mixed opinions didn’t stop there, as fans of the Star Wars franchise quickly started demanding Disney add more characters from this ever-growing universe to the Parks.

Twitter user Disney_Dad (@DisneyDad9) reignited a highly discussed argument, stating that Guests will probably never get to see Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), Grogu, and other popular characters from other Star Wars productions due to the strict place in the timeline in which Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge exists.

Batuu is set between the events of Disney’s second and third sequel trilogy films, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), which means that key original trilogy characters like Millennium Falcon pilot Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) have passed away.

The Mandalorian saga takes place approximately five years after the original trilogy ends with Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983), meaning well over two decades have passed and the fates of many “Mando-Verse” characters have not yet been explored.

To this end, Twitter user Disney_Dad posted:

And yet since Galaxy’s Edge is set in a certain time period, we’ll never get Mando, Boba Fett, Fennec, Grogu, Vader, Obi Wan, Luke, Ashoka, Cassian, Lando…

While Darth Vader, Boba Fett, and Darth Maul have previously made appearances at Disney Parks, it is true that since the closure of Star Wars Launch Bay, both at Tomorrowland in Disneyland Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World Resort, these characters have not been seen as often as Guests would like. However, as Thomas Berry (@HalcyonJedi) mentioned, if Disney decided to resume character meet and greets in the Launch Bay area, it would allow them to showcase characters from the different trilogies and series without disrupting the timeline set at Batuu, even allowing them to create more elaborate interactions involving animatronics.

They could easily set up those meet and greets in Launch Bay. They could reclaim the Chewie and Kylo rooms since those characters are walk around in GE. And that would be more controllable, so they could have a Mando with Animatronic Grogu, the way they did Starlord and Groot.

Another comment came from Sean Escoto (@SeanEscoto1965), who pointed out that the original Star Wars ride — Star Tours — doesn’t follow a single timeline and asked why Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge wouldn’t be able to do the same.

This is, however, more complicated than Escoto is making it out to be given that Batuu is an entire land with an incredibly rich backstory:

The answer is simple break the timeline and have it be non canonical, Star Tours isn’t so why should Galaxy’s Edge?

Twitter user Jon Miller (@jondbm) added to this idea, mentioning that Universal Parks has attractions from Jurassic Park together with Jurassic World, as well as attractions taking place during the first and seventh Harry Potter movies side by side; implying that Universal Parks are not as restrictive with their timelines:

Universal has a ride set during Harry Potter 1 and one set in Harry Potter 7. They have Jurassic World in the middle of Jurassic Park. And nobody cares, it’s just awesome.

While these both last comments may have a point, Guests must be aware that the storyline for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge was crafted over the course of years.

It is understandable that fans of the Star Wars franchise feel frustrated after seeing characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Loki, Captain America, Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, The Eternals, and Shang-Chi arrive at Avengers Campus after the release of their series or movie, while no significant changes have occurred at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge since it opened at both Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park and Disneyland Resort’s Disneyland Park in August 2019 and May 2019, respectively.

At this point, Disney has not released any official information, and these are all speculations based on fans’ ideas. However, with the growing success of the Star Wars franchise, and the opening of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, it is possible the Walt Disney Company will continue to create and develop new projects inspired by the franchise.

