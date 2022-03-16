Disney Guest Removes Theming From Galaxy’s Edge Menus

When Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened at both Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park and Disneyland Resort’s Disneyland Park in 2019, it changed the landscape of Disney Parks — literally.

Galaxy’s Edge is like nothing else Walt Disney Imagineering has ever attempted. The 13-acre expansion transports Guests to a galaxy far, far away, putting them right in the middle of the Star Wars universe on the planet Batuu.

As one might have guessed, Galaxy’s Edge is incredibly immersive, right down to the food Guests can order at locations like Docking Bay 7 and Oga’s Cantina. Coffee, for example, is called “Black Caf” just like it is in the iconic Star Wars movies, and Batuuan visitors can order cocktails like the “Fuzzy Tauntaun” and the “Jedi Mind Trick.”

Now, one Guest has removed the theming from the Docking Bay 7 and Ronto Roasters menus to make it easier for non-Star Wars fans to place orders.

Reddit user thedanana wrote:

I recently got back from a trip with my husband and in-laws. To help simplify food orders in Hollywood Studios, I "translated" the menus at Docking Bay 7 and Ronto Roasters to remove the star wars lingo. Personally, I love the immersion, but this definitely helped my in-laws pick what they wanted for lunch without confusing them! I figured it might help others too. Docking Bay 7: Smoked BBQ Pork Ribs: Pork Ribs brushed with Tangy BBQ Sauce and served with Blueberry Corn Muffin and Red Cabbage Slaw Beef and Crispy Yucca Stir-fry: Smoky Braised Beef glazed in a Thai Sauce. Served with Stir Fried Mushrooms and Vegetables, Crispy Herb Yucca, Pickled Onions, and Cilantro Tuna Poke Bowl: Raw Tuna tossed in a Spicy Sriracha Dressing and served with Green Papaya Salad, Pickled Mushrooms, Fresh Herbs, and Crispy Garlic Crispy Chicken: Crispy Chicken served with House-Made Macaroni & Cheese and Roasted Vegetables Chipotle Chicken: Crispy Chicken glazed in a Spicy Chipotle Sauce and served with White Rice and a Relish of Sweet Corn, Shishito Peppers, Jicama, Plantains, and Cilantro Roasted Chicken Salad: Marinated Chicken, Mixed Greens, Shaved Onion and Radish, Grapes, Tomato, and Cucumber in a Citrus-Pomegranate Vinaigrette with Spiced Yogurt Drizzle Plant basted Greek Meatballs and Hummus Garden Spread: Plant-based Meatballs, Herb Hummus, Tomato-Cucumber Relish, Pita Ronto Roasters: Sausage and Pork Pita: Roasted Pork, Grilled Pork Sausage, Peppercorn Sauce, and Tangy Slaw wrapped in Pita Bread Zucchini Pita: Grilled Zucchini, Smoky Chickpea-Onion Slaw, Creamy Garlic-Tahini Sauce, and Fresh Cilantro wrapped in Pita Bread Pork Rinds: Pork Rinds seasoned in a Savory Blend of Ancho Chile, Cheddar, Smoke, and Cinnamon Fruit with Sweet and Sour Sauce: Sticks of Jicama, Cucumber, Pineapple, Melon and Dragon Fruit doused in a Tamarind Sauce and dusted with Peppercorn Ash (Plant-Based)

The user explained, “they’re [the in-laws] in their 60s and don’t really read the descriptions thoroughly. It was easier to type this up than explain stuff like tip yip, Batuuan Beef, and Crispy Topato.”

If you are not a major Star Wars fan — or if you’re just a picky eater — this helpful “English” menu could be very useful next time you find yourself on Batuu!

More on Docking Bay 7

The official description of Docking Bay 7 reads:

At this restaurant housed in a working hangar bay, choose from a variety of dishes prepared with ingredients from across the galaxy—all of it delicious, but none of it familiar. Chef Strono “Cookie” Tuggs has docked a food freighter loaded with fresh supplies and he’s ready to satisfy the appetites of visitors and locals alike with an array of exotic offerings. His planet-hopping travels allow him to prepare fare with unusual flavors that delight customers. Once you’ve got your grub, sit inside the spacious hanger, or grab a table in the rustic outdoor seating area surrounded by the crumbling walls of the old marketplace.

What do you think about this translated Galaxy’s Edge menu?

