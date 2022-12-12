Disney Now Testing Delayed Roller Coaster With New Dummies

Few things are as talked about as Disney’s upcoming TRON roller coaster at its Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World.

For the last few months, we have seen the roller coaster testing with no passengers. We have also seen the roller coaster run with test dummies aboard the ride vehicle. Disney Parks fans have watched every detail of the construction process— including the delivery of the sleek ride vehicles — even waiting patiently throughout Walt Disney World Resort’s pandemic-related closure in 2020.

Eventually, we started to see the ride start testing with human riders, and now, Disney is continuing to test the attraction.

The ride was first announced back in 2017 and was met with a few delays. With a 2023 opening date, the project would have been in the public eye for close to six years.

A few photos were shared by bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) on Twitter, showing Disney is continuing to test the attraction. You can check out those photos down below:

A look at weighted runtime testing of Tron. The white figures are filled with water.

Most guests will ride Tron leaning forward as if in a Light Cycle. These guests are secured with a backrest that presses forward. There is a normal upright roller coaster seating option too. Traditional lap bar seating, in the last car.

Disney confirmed that the ride would be opening in “Spring of 2023” and while vague, it’s the most concrete timeframe we have ever received for the attraction.

Based on the popular film franchise of the same name, TRON Lightcycle Run in Orlando will be heavily influenced by the TRON Lightcycle Power Run coaster at Shanghai Disneyland. This ride is officially described as:

Experience high-speed thrills and chills as the Grid comes alive in a heart-pounding race for survival. Created as a friendly way for “Programs” and “Users” to interact, the Power Run pits team against team in the quintessential quest to capture 8 Energy Gates and triumph over opponents. Prepare for digitization after entering the portal—this is your access into the energy, lights and excitement of TRON’s high-tech universe. As you leave the real world behind, you’ll proceed to the games as a member of Team Blue, ready to compete against some of the Grid’s most menacing Programs.

Are you looking forward to this brand new ride at Magic Kingdom?