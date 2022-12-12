Guest Steals and Takes Disney Property to Competing Theme Park

A Guest either purposefully or accidentally stole a piece of Disney World property.

Even though thousands of Guests enter the Walt Disney World Resort daily, it’s not every day you see something as bizarre as what was shown in a now-viral tweet. The tweet, which included a photo, “shocked” the theme park community recently, showing just how passionate (or forgetful) some Guests can be. Check out the photo down below:

nah this has to be the funniest snapchat i’ve ever received

nah this has to be the funniest snapchat i've ever received pic.twitter.com/D05UNHcsnr — austin (@austingclayton) December 7, 2022

As you can see, a wheelchair from EPCOT at Walt Disney World somehow made its way to Universal Studios Orlando.

Guests who may need a wheelchair are able to rent them from each of the four parks at Walt Disney World as well as its two water parks and Disney Springs shopping center. Of course, this comes at a price. The wheelchair rental policy is listed below:

Walt Disney World Theme Parks Daily: $12

Length of Stay (multi-day): $10 per day Walt Disney World Water Park and Disney Springs Daily: $12

A refundable $100 deposit is required at these locations.

Daily rentals are transferable between all locations. You pay just once for the day.

Length of Stay Rentals are transferable between Disney theme parks only. If you require a wheelchair for a multiday visit, you can save time and money by pre-paying for all days at the first theme park you visit. Please note that Length of Stay rental tickets may not be available during peak periods.

Whoever managed to bring the chair all the way to the competing Resort may be facing some late return fees. To make the situation even more bizarre and hilarious, Universal responded to the image from its official Twitter account:

Nah, this is where the line starts for popcorn buckets.

Nah, this is where the line starts for popcorn buckets. — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) December 7, 2022

Universal is known for its sassy social media presence, but this really takes the cake in terms of how bizarre the whole situation is. Universal very playfully poked fun at Disney for its never-ending cycle of new popcorn buckets, buckets that Guests will wait multiple hours for.

We aren’t sure if the wheelchair was ever finally returned, but this is a good reminder that it’s always good to make sure you’re “settled up” with Disney at the end of your day.

What do you think about this story? Have you ever done something similar?