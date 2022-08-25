Guests Spotted Test-Riding TRON at Magic Kingdom Ahead of Opening

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Kelly Coffey Leave a comment
TRON Lightcycle / Run Testing in the dark

Credit: Disney

Disney World fans cannot wait for the day they can take off on TRON Lightcycle / Run. Disney Imagineers continue to work on the upcoming Tomorrowland roller coaster attraction.

Disney Tron Coaster
Credit: Disney

Related: TRON Progress Continues With Marquee Frame and Access Over Train Tunnel

Disney Parks Blog describes the upcoming Magic Kingdom coaster as:

TRON Lightcycle / Run is a coaster-style attraction that will allow riders to board a train of two-wheeled Lightcycles for a thrilling race through the digital frontier. A similar attraction exists at Shanghai Disneyland, where it opened in 2016, and became an instant guest-favorite.

We have seen the roller coaster testing with no passengers for the last few months. We have also seen the roller coaster run with test dummies aboard the ride vehicle. Now, however, we are seeing actual human beings aboard the coaster as it performs test runs!

Twitter user megg shared the following photo to social media, writing:

Shoutout to this guys specifically test riding Tron this morning 😭❤️

Related: Photos Reveal TRON Show Building Already Has Algae Problems

Although there is no guarantee, we are hoping to finally get an opening date at D23 this year, which will take place September 9-11 in California.

Inside the Magic will be attending D23 and will update you as we get news regarding the Disney Parks.

Tron at Magic Kingdom
Credit: Disney

Related: Aerial Photos Show State of Highly-Anticipated Magic Kingdom Coaster

If you cannot wait to ride the upcoming TRON coaster, be sure to check out our video of the TRON attraction in Shanghai Disneyland! The Disney World version of this attraction may not be identical to Shanghai’s version, but it is going to be very similar.

Related: Railroad Tracks Added at TRON Construction Site at Walt Disney World

 

Are you excited for when TRON Lightcycle / Run opens in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.

Kelly Coffey

Having been a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder since 2017, Kelly loves visiting the Most Magical Place on Earth where she can typically be found people watching on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, relaxing at Baseline Tap House, snacking on Mickey-shaped foods, sipping on adult beverages on Sunset Boulevard, or hanging out with her foolish mortals at the Haunted Mansion.

Be the first to comment!