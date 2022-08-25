Guests Spotted Test-Riding TRON at Magic Kingdom Ahead of Opening

Disney World fans cannot wait for the day they can take off on TRON Lightcycle / Run. Disney Imagineers continue to work on the upcoming Tomorrowland roller coaster attraction.

Disney Parks Blog describes the upcoming Magic Kingdom coaster as: TRON Lightcycle / Run is a coaster-style attraction that will allow riders to board a train of two-wheeled Lightcycles for a thrilling race through the digital frontier. A similar attraction exists at Shanghai Disneyland, where it opened in 2016, and became an instant guest-favorite.

We have seen the roller coaster testing with no passengers for the last few months. We have also seen the roller coaster run with test dummies aboard the ride vehicle. Now, however, we are seeing actual human beings aboard the coaster as it performs test runs!

Twitter user megg shared the following photo to social media, writing:

Shoutout to this guys specifically test riding Tron this morning 😭❤️

Although there is no guarantee, we are hoping to finally get an opening date at D23 this year, which will take place September 9-11 in California.

Inside the Magic will be attending D23 and will update you as we get news regarding the Disney Parks.

If you cannot wait to ride the upcoming TRON coaster, be sure to check out our video of the TRON attraction in Shanghai Disneyland! The Disney World version of this attraction may not be identical to Shanghai’s version, but it is going to be very similar.

Are you excited for when TRON Lightcycle / Run opens in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.