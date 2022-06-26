Aerial Photos Show State of Highly-Anticipated Magic Kingdom Coaster

Disney World fans cannot wait for the day they can take off on TRON Lightcycle / Run. Disney Imagineers continue to work on the upcoming Tomorrowland roller coaster attraction.

Twitter user bioreconstruct shared some photos of the current construction work at TRON, writing:

Concrete work at base of the elevated walkway at Tron today. Plus aerial photo six days ago, Jun 19 pic.twitter.com/y6ywqbeCRF — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 25, 2022

Bioreconstruct also shared the doorways to the entrance of TRON, sharing:

Overhead is wiring. pic.twitter.com/gqHK3wK9B0 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 25, 2022

And below you can see a closer look at the current concrete forms as bioreconstruct shares:

Top arrow at concrete forms along the elevated walkway at Tron. Bottom arrow at the steam train tunnel. pic.twitter.com/eh8lNt0sTT — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 25, 2022

At this time, we still do not have a set opening date for TRON Lightcycle / Run, but Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

Disney Parks Blog describes the upcoming Magic Kingdom coaster as:

TRON Lightcycle / Run is a coaster-style attraction that will allow riders to board a train of two-wheeled Lightcycles for a thrilling race through the digital frontier. A similar attraction exists at Shanghai Disneyland, where it opened in 2016, and became an instant guest-favorite.

If you cannot wait to ride the upcoming TRON coaster, be sure to check out our video of the TRON attraction in Shanghai Disneyland! The Disney World version of this attraction may not be identical to Shanghai’s version, but it is going to be very similar.

Are you excited for when TRON Lightcycle / Run opens in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.