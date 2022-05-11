Disney’s TRON Coaster Seen Running Ahead of Eventual Opening

Disney continues to make progress on one of its most exciting additions.

Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom is filled with great attractions like Space Mountain and the iconic Peoplemover, but the land was missing a true “thrill ride”. Ever since Walt Disney World Resort’s TRON coaster, officially called TRON Lightcycle Run, was announced on July 15, 2017 at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, fans have been left excitedly awaiting any news regarding the thrill ride.

The ride originally opened in the Shanghai Disneyland Resort and is now slowly but steadily making its way to the sunshine state.

We caught a glimpse of the attraction undergoing its first few rounds of testing and it seems like Disney is continuing to work hard on the attraction.

As of today, Disney could be seen testing the ride yet again as shown in a tweet from MagicbandManiac (@MagicbandManiac) below:

Tron testing!!! Plus some of the railroad tunnel is waiting to be installed.

Tron testing!!! Plus some of the railroad tunnel is waiting to be installed. pic.twitter.com/8xLzlI0jyD — MagicbandManiac (@MagicbandManiac) May 11, 2022

Needless to say, we are super excited to see this ride actually running and can’t wait for it to officially open. While Disney has remained silent on a release date for this attraction, at this rate we can expect it to open relatively soon.

More on TRON

Based on the popular film franchise of the same name, TRON Lightcycle Run in Orlando will be heavily influenced by the TRON Lightcycle Power Run coaster at Shanghai Disneyland. This ride is officially described as:

Experience high-speed thrills and chills as the Grid comes alive in a heart-pounding race for survival. Created as a friendly way for “Programs” and “Users” to interact, the Power Run pits team against team in the quintessential quest to capture 8 Energy Gates and triumph over opponents. Prepare for digitization after entering the portal—this is your access into the energy, lights and excitement of TRON’s high-tech universe. As you leave the real world behind, you’ll proceed to the games as a member of Team Blue, ready to compete against some of the Grid’s most menacing Programs.

Are you excited about this new attraction?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

At Magic Kingdom there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary and soon Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire will return. You can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Rope drop the Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment!