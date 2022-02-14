Fan Claims Disney’s TRON Coaster Will Never Be Built, Video of Workers Racing Surfaces

One attraction that many have been long awaiting to see complete at Magic Kingdom is TRON Lightcycle/Run. The coaster, based off of the 2010 film, is currently being built in Tomorrowland and has had attention on its construction for years.

In 2017 we learned that the coaster would be coming to Magic Kingdom, and now, five years later, we continue to see the coaster under construction. At the moment, we have seen the show building look to be completed from the exterior with the outdoor track completed as well. The canopy is currently being installed on the coaster so that Guests can ride under the lit-up roof in a neon style as the movie would suggest. The coaster is a copy from the one that was originally created in Shanghai Disneyland, and was initially intended to open for the 50th anniversary at Walt Disney World, as many fans believe.

Right now, the coaster does not yet have a completion date yet, however, some fans have speculated that 2023 will be the year, as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, another major coaster, will open at EPCOT this year. Disney has received a lot of flack for the length of time it has taken to build TRON Lightcycle/Run, even with COVID delays, after seeing Universal Orlando Resort construction Jurassic World VelociCoaster, a massive thrill coaster with storytelling elements complete the project in under a year.

Now, a video has surfaced of what seems to be a Snapchat location tag at Magic Kingdom where we can see two construction workers running on one of the back roads, testing their speed by running past one of the speed detectors on the road. We can see the workers are in hardhats and located behind Tomorrowland, which is what has led fans to believe they are likely working on TRON. Because of the video, one Disney fan joked that TRON would never be built, as the workers are not focused on the construction of the coaster, but rather their race.

Hillary (@hillarymorgan) posted the video, which you can see below.

tron will never open

tron will never open pic.twitter.com/ZbIIXkEnXN — ✨ 🌸 hillary 🌸 ✨ (@hillarymorgan) February 14, 2022

Of course, we do not know the full story of what was going on here, and workers are entitled to breaks, which is exactly what this may be! That being said, the drawn-out and slow construction has left many Disney fans impatient, so videos such as this will expectedly serve as the butt of a joke when it comes to the coaster’s completion timeline.

The official description of TRON in Shanghai Disneyland reads:

Experience high-speed thrills and chills as the Grid comes alive in a heart-pounding race for survival. Created as a friendly way for “Programs” and “Users” to interact, the Power Run pits team against team in the quintessential quest to capture 8 Energy Gates and triumph over opponents. Prepare for digitization after entering the portal—this is your access into the energy, lights and excitement of TRON’s high-tech universe. As you leave the real world behind, you’ll proceed to the games as a member of Team Blue, ready to compete against some of the Grid’s most menacing Programs.

At the moment, some of the best places to see construction updates for the coaster are Storybook Circus and on the PeopleMover. Read the latest construction update here.

