Exciting New Disney Thrill Ride Inches Closer to Completion

Walt Disney World Resort offers Guests so many choices for entertainment on its whopping 27,000 acres of property. From thrilling rides like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster to spooky and creepy rides like Haunted Mansion and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Disney World is filled to the brim of fun and exciting rides for Guests to experience. One of the most exciting upcoming rides coming to Walt Disney World is the highly-anticipated TRON Lightcycle / Run roller coaster.

Recently, we got a sneak-peek at the construction going on in the Magic Kingdom for this new ride. User bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) shared some photos of the progress being made on the exciting new attraction. See the tweets below:

Current view of Tron canopy from Storybook Circus. pic.twitter.com/nrC0qKVEtI — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 12, 2022

The account also shared other photos of the ride:

View of Tron from within Grand Floridian Resort. pic.twitter.com/O4HcFs5elZ — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 12, 2022

A view of the work on the Tron Canopy. Some completed fabric at right and center. pic.twitter.com/KfTBmMOHIH — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 12, 2022

States of Tron Canopy. Blue netting to assist placement, with bundles of canopy fabric on top. A look at canopy exterior. A look at the underside. pic.twitter.com/wYR8S687Bn — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 12, 2022

Concrete forms starting for next portion of the steam train route through the Tron site. pic.twitter.com/Lq12LU9nbe — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 12, 2022

A look at Tron and Space Mountain over the tree line, as seen from within Polynesian Resort. pic.twitter.com/MGmN3ZDLpQ — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 12, 2022

Announced back in 2017, the upcoming TRON Lightcycle / Run coaster is seemingly a copy of Shanghai Disneyland’s version based on Tron: Legacy (2010), Disney’s “soft reboot” of the Tron series complete with a killer soundtrack by Daft Punk. While progress is being made every day for the brand new TRON Lightcycle / Run coaster coming to Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland, there are quite a lot of doubts that it will open anytime soon.

More on TRON Lightcycle Power Run at Shangai Disneyland Resort:

The Ultimate Competition

Experience high-speed thrills and chills as the Grid comes alive in a heart-pounding race for survival. Created as a friendly way for “Programs” and “Users” to interact, the Power Run pits team against team in the quintessential quest to capture 8 Energy Gates and triumph over opponents. Prepare for digitization after entering the portal—this is your access into the energy, lights and excitement of TRON’s high-tech universe. As you leave the real world behind, you’ll proceed to the games as a member of Team Blue, ready to compete against some of the Grid’s most menacing Programs. Adrenaline-pumping music, lights and 3-D graphics inspire a furious surge toward the winner’s circle. Traverse TRON’s electrifying multi-sensory environment as you speed, dip and dive through digitized darkness on one of the fastest indoor roller coasters in Disney theme park history. Sync Chamber

Step inside the techno-style zone featuring glowing glass rails, a real-time Raceview and blue laser lights that etch patterns through space—this is where Users synchronize with their Lightcycles. Feel the power activating as you jump on, grab the handles and brace to face an unknown digital frontier.