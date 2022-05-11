Guest Left Stunned After Sleeping at Disney’s Cheapest Resort

When Guests stay at Walt Disney World, they have a few hotel options to choose from. There are over 25+ Disney Resorts, all of which vary in pricing. Disney World offers three tiers that Guests can enjoy: Value Resorts, Moderate Resorts, and Deluxe Resorts. As one can imagine, all three tiers have different pricing levels.

From a quick glance, we can tell you Value Resorts often come in within the $200’s per night, Moderate Resorts float around $300-$400, and Deluxe are usually $500+ per night. Of course, these prices will vary, but as of late, that is what we have seen more often than not in terms of cost. Because some Disney Resorts are regarded as “better” than others, we have seen many of the Value Resorts take a hit from some Guests who do not like the style of the Resorts. Value Resorts such as Disney’s Pop Century Resort, all three Disney All-Star Resorts, and Disney’s Art of Animation have larger than life theming, renovated rooms, a food court, and multiple pools. These Resorts do not have hot tubs, nor do they have table service restaurants.

Recently, one Disney Guest began documenting their stay at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort on Twitter and spoke out in shock about the rooms. It seems that because of some of the negative stigma others had placed around the hotel, the Guest had low expectations which allowed them to be blown away with the room and Resort as a whole!

The Resort Ratings 🏩 (@theresortrating) said:

My first ever stay at a WDW Value Resort. Honestly, compared to my expectations, I’ve been impressed so far. Was expecting an average motel with Disney theming – the furnishings & amenitites are much better than that.

The review continued:

Took a night swim at #AllStarMovies. I’ve been surprisingly impressed with this resort every step of the way today, including an 11pm pool close. I will say though, no hot tubs at the Values is a gigantic bummer.

They also commented on the room set up:

The set-up at #AllStarMovies with the Murphy Bed down is incredibly appealing thematically. The room is much too small with both beds down, though; not sure how anyone fits 4 here. Its fantastic for 2 adults splitting the cost, though.

The food court theming definitely gained the Resort more points:

The Food Court at All-Star Movies. The more I explore this resort, the more my expectations (albeit low) are completely blown away. I truly don’t understand the slander these accommodations receive in the hotel community.

In the end, it seems that they really enjoyed their stay!

Checked out of #AllStarMovies today. Had a surprisingly fantastic 2-day stay. Official review coming in 2 days! I miss the corny-but-endearing theming already

Much like the other Value Resorts, All-Star Movies was recently refurbished in terms of the rooms and now has a very clean, sleek, and Disney feel. Personally, I am a massive fan of the fun theming, the spacious rooms (especially for one or two people), and the amazing bathroom which in my opinion, looks better than some Moderate and Deluxe bathrooms, which are craving a refresh! Disney’s All-Star Sports is currently refurbishing its rooms. However, not all rooms are complete at this time.

Disney describes the hotel as:

Imagine yourself sharing the spotlight with some of your favorite Disney friends, as you headline your very own all-star adventure. Stay at a Disney Resort hotel that salutes the legends of Disney films—from the dotted pups of 101 Dalmatians to the playful toys of Andy’s Room— with whimsical, larger-than-life décor.

If you are considering staying at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, check out our Resort guide here.

What do you think of Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort?

