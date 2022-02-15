Disney Ride Vehicles Discretely Delivered to TRON Construction Site

One of the most anticipated new roller coasters coming to the Disney Parks, aside from the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy-themed ride at EPCOT and there is the new TRON Lightcycle/Run. The ride, which will be coming to Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World. The ride is a thrilling coaster that originally opened at the Shanghai Disneyland Resort in 2016. Since then, the attraction has proved to be a huge hit among Guests and coaster enthusiasts.

While receiving several delays due to COVID-19 as well as construction issues, the attraction continues to make progress and we couldn’t be more excited. The construction for the attraction actually began 4 years ago today, marking a huge milestone for the upcoming ride. And speaking of milestones, one Disney World fan recently spotted a major element arriving at the property.

Amusement Insider (@AmusementInsider) recently shared a tweet containing photos of the ride vehicles of the new ride heading to Walt Disney World Resort property. Check them out below:

Tron roller coaster vehicles en route to Magic Kingdom from Champions Gate. #wdw #disney #disneyworld

As you can see, several ride vehicles for the upcoming attraction were being delivered to the project site. This means that the construction could l be finished in the near future, hopefully by the end of this year. More on Tron Lightcycle Power Run at Shanghai Disneyland Resort:

The Ultimate Competition

Experience high-speed thrills and chills as the Grid comes alive in a heart-pounding race for survival. Created as a friendly way for “Programs” and “Users” to interact, the Power Run pits team against team in the quintessential quest to capture 8 Energy Gates and triumph over opponents. Prepare for digitization after entering the portal—this is your access into the energy, lights and excitement of TRON’s high-tech universe. As you leave the real world behind, you’ll proceed to the games as a member of Team Blue, ready to compete against some of the Grid’s most menacing Programs. Bring Your A-Game to the Mainframe Adrenaline-pumping music, lights and 3-D graphics inspire a furious surge toward the winner’s circle. Traverse TRON’s electrifying multi-sensory environment as you speed, dip and dive through digitized darkness on one of the fastest indoor roller coasters in Disney theme park history. Sync Chamber

Step inside the techno-style zone featuring glowing glass rails, a real-time Raceview and blue laser lights that etch patterns through space—this is where Users synchronize with their Lightcycles. Feel the power activating as you jump on, grab the handles and brace to face an unknown digital frontier.

